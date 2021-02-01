Yoo In Na, Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Yeon Hee, And More Talk About Their Romance Movie “New Year Blues”

The star-studded solid of the movie “New Year Blues” shared some insights into their filming, characters, and extra!

“New Year Blues” tells the story of 4 {couples} who should every overcome completely different fears and issues as they face the start of a brand new 12 months. The solid consists of Kim Kang Woo, Yoo In Na, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Yeon Hee, Lee Dong Hwi, Chen Du Ling, Yeom Hye Ran, Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung, and Yoo Tae Oh.

Kim Kang Woo performs the detective Ji Ho whereas Yoo In Na takes the function of Hyo Younger, a perfectionist rehabilitation coach who seeks his safety as she wraps up her divorce. The pair talked about how they reworked to painting their characters.

Kim Kang Woo stated, “I needed Ji Ho to look just like the type of middle-aged man you’d generally see in actual life.” He defined that his character may appear scary since he’s a detective from the violent crimes squad, however he’s only a common man who has been divorced for 4 years. “I thought of find out how to painting him and ended up getting a perm,” he stated.

Yoo In Na shared, “Hyo Younger doesn’t specific herself loads. She appears robust on the skin however she’s soft-hearted, and she or he doesn’t wish to present that to different individuals. I attempted to painting that delicate disconnect in a sensible approach.”

“Since she’s a rehabilitation coach, I labored exhausting at coaching in train like climbing,” she proceed. “When the director instructed to me that I minimize my hair quick, I acquired it minimize immediately that day right into a bob.”

Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Yeon Hee play Jae Heon and Jin Ah, two younger people who find themselves struggling in life and meet in Argentina. Their scenes in Argentina had been filmed in August and September 2019.

Yoo Yeon Seok stated, “Once I noticed the movie for the primary time shortly, I felt grateful for the Argentina scenes. We filmed earlier than COVID-19, so I didn’t know the way treasured it was then, and I miss it. All my reminiscences from Argentina, like consuming beef and consuming wine with the locals, really feel like tales to me now.”

Lee Yeon Hee shared, “I had the chance to look again on my 20s whereas we had been filming. I had lived a busy life however I believe I didn’t know find out how to respect it and had many unfavorable ideas. There was a time once I thought negatively of myself and wasn’t in a position to love myself. Conditions simply felt troublesome.”

“Folks of their 20s at all times really feel plenty of issues like that,” she continued. “There’s plenty of anxiousness concerning the future and considerations about your profession and the way you’ll make a residing, so I needed to precise that in a relatable approach.”

Lee Yeon Hee additionally stated, “I couldn’t even have imagined the COVID-19 state of affairs whereas we had been filming, however once I watched the film, the refreshing Iguazu Falls gave off a way of freedom. I hope you’ll be able to really feel vicarious satisfaction if you watch the film.”

Lee Dong Hwi performs journey company CEO Yong Chan, who tries to cover the truth that he has been robbed of his whole fortune forward of his marriage to his fiancée Yao Lin (performed by Chen Du Ling). Yeom Hye Ran takes the function of Yong Chan’s anxious and devoted older sister.

Lee Dong Hwi commented, “[Chinese] was exhausting however many academics helped me.” He added with fun, “I ponder if I wasn’t helped by my mom too, since she enjoys watching Chinese language dramas.”

The actor additionally stated, ‘It was nice to work with Chen Du Ling. I hope the COVID-19 state of affairs will enhance shortly so we will meet once more quickly.”

Yeom Hye Ran joked, “To be sincere, I assumed I’d be performing out a romance, however there wasn’t any for me, in order that was disappointing.” She continued, “My favourite actors are all within the film. All of them look pretty and joyful within the movie.”

Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung performs because the optimistic gardener Oh Wol alongside Yoo Tae Oh as her longtime boyfriend Rae Hwan, a snowboarder on the Paralympic nationwide workforce. The couple experiences difficulties of their relationship due to the bias of these round them.

“I believe I used to be drawn to the film as a result of I haven’t usually seen movies with a narrative that entails a Paralympic athlete,” Yoo Tae Oh shared. “It felt like a traditional movie in the best way that it mixed many love tales into one film. Like ‘Love Truly.’ I needed to be in a traditional romance movie, so I selected to be in ‘New Year Blues.’”

The actor went on to say, “Though he has a bodily incapacity, it’s not an issue for Rae Hwan and it’s not an issue for the connection between Rae Hwan and Oh Wol. The story of how the couple may overcome different peoples’ prejudice and the way their love would develop felt charming.”

Sooyoung shared that it was a brand new problem for her, saying, “I believe that is my first time enjoying such an upbeat and lovable character. I used to be filming a style work on the identical time so I’d be on a set that was coated in blood after which go movie ‘New Year Blues,’ and I bear in mind it being therapeutic.”

She continued, “The {couples}’ tales are all completely different, and so they all have their very own fascinating parts so it’s like a present set with a mixture of things.” Sooyoung stated with fun, “It doesn’t matter what [the audience] needs, it’s all been ready for you.”

“New Year Blues” hits theaters in Korea on February 10.

