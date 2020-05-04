Yoo In Young Pleads On Her Knees For A Favor From U-KISS’s Jun In “Good Casting”

Yoo In Young will expertise one other embarrassing second in entrance of U-KISS’s Jun on the following episode of “Good Casting”!

In the brand new SBS drama, Yoo In Young performs Im Ye Eun, a quick-thinking however clumsy Nationwide Intelligence Service agent who all of a sudden finds herself out within the subject, whereas Jun performs a preferred rising star named Kang Woo Gained. Final week, Im Ye Eun went undercover along with fellow brokers Baek Chan Mi (performed by Choi Kang Hee) and Hwang Mi Quickly (performed by Kim Ji Young) to be able to seize spy Michael Lee.

On Might 3, “Good Casting” launched new stills from its upcoming episode that seem to seize Im Ye Eun and Kang Woo Gained in one other awkward second after their “bare run-in.” Im Ye Eun approaches Kang Woo Gained to steer him to signal an promoting mannequin contract, however Kang Woo Gained responds together with his standard chilly method, and Im Ye Eun cowers in entrance of the intimidating actor. The agent even finally ends up pleading on her knees, and the state of affairs worsens as Kang Woo Gained appears shocked after seeing one thing on her telephone.

The producers of “Good Casting” remarked, “After their terrible first assembly, Im Ye Eun and Kang Woo Gained solely encounter one another in dangerous conditions, creating rigidity. Please sit up for how the timid Im Ye Eun will accomplish her mission by intently surveilling Kang Woo Gained, who’s her polar reverse.”

The subsequent episode of “Good Casting” airs on Might 4 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

Watch the latest episode of the drama with English subtitles now!

