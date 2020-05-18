Yoo In Young Shares Thoughts On Her Many Villain Roles + Goals For Marriage

Yoo In Young spoke about her previous characters and present ideas on marriage.

On the Might 17 episode of “My Ugly Duckling,” the actress appeared as a particular MC to advertise her newest drama “Good Casting.”

When MC Shin Dong Yup joked, “Yoo In Young’s nickname is ‘ulcer-inducer’ as a result of she’s portrayed so many villains in dramas,” the actress replied, “I’ve dedicated so many dangerous acts in dramas. However I feel the worst was after I stole a person who already had a fiancée utilizing cash.”

When Shin Dong Yup talked about that she typically performed rich heiress-type roles, Yoo In Young shared, “I’ve portrayed the daughter of a wealthy household many occasions, and that comes with its personal difficulties. Since I’ve to put on flashy and tight outfits, it’s tough to take a seat down. Wealthy folks additionally don’t actually costume that warmly within the winter as a result of they journey [using a chauffeur] and don’t usually stroll exterior, so it was actually chilly carrying such skinny clothes throughout the wintertime.”

Yoo In Young is within the 18th yr of her profession as an actress and is at the moment 37 years outdated by Korean reckoning. In a previous interview, the actress revealed that she needed to get married by the point she turned 36. “I turned 37 years outdated in a flash,” she mentioned. “I actually needed to get married after I was round 36 years outdated. I raised the age a bit, so now I wish to get married earlier than turning 40.”

Kim Jong Kook‘s mom commented, “I additionally inform Jong Kook, ‘If you happen to hold this up, you’re going to finish up like Park Soo Hong.’”

As for her relationship along with her future mother-in-law, Yoo In Young mentioned, “I used to suppose that it’d be onerous for me to be shut with my mother-in-law on account of my character.” Park Soo Hong’s mom replied, “Despite the fact that you didn’t give start to them, daughters-in-law are the identical as your individual kids. My daughter-in-law speaks comfortably to me [in informal language].”

