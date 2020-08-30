Yoo Jae Suk Interviews Potential Managers And Reviews Contract Conditions For Refund Expedition

On the August 29 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, all of the members of Refund Expedition and Jimmy Yoo met in the identical room for the primary time.

Refund Expedition is a mission lady group composed of Lee Hyori, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Jessi, and Uhm Jung Hwa. The group got here collectively after Lee Hyori named the opposite three members as her dream lady group throughout promotions for SSAK3. Jimmy Yoo is Yoo Jae Suk’s nickname as the overall producer of Refund Expedition.

Final week, Yoo Jae Suk watched the video of Refund Expedition’s first assembly collectively and had a person assembly with every of the members.

This week, the episode started with Yoo Jae Suk interviewing potential managers for Refund Expedition. The primary particular person to be interviewed was Yang Se Chan, who had been beneficial by his older brother Yang Se Hyung. Nevertheless, Yang Se Chan was not knowledgeable of the rationale he was coming in for an interview and instantly rejected the supply when he heard who the members have been.

“I don’t wish to be the supervisor in any respect,” he mentioned. “I considered it for a second and I don’t suppose I can drive a automobile if Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and Hwasa are in it. We are able to’t talk in any respect. I can’t talk with Jessi as a result of I’m not good at English. Jessi doesn’t get together with me and I don’t get alongside along with her both. We’re not a very good match. We’re two reverse extremes.”

“I feel I’ll must obtain 80,000 received [about $67] per hour,” he added. “50,000 received [about $42] is the fundamental pay and the remaining is for stress bills.”

The second particular person to be interviewed was Jo Se Ho, who commented, “I don’t suppose it will likely be straightforward with these members.” Regardless of his preliminary unease, his perspective modified and he turned enthusiastic concerning the enterprise. “I’m good at being dealt with by robust folks,” he mentioned. About his ideally suited pay, he mentioned, “I can do it without spending a dime, like volunteer work.” He added, “I’ll take the 50,000 received and signatures for the remaining. I would really like some free merchandise.” Nevertheless, he had bother understanding what was happening and Jimmy Yoo despatched him out in exasperation.

The third particular person to be interviewed was Jung Jae Hyung, who was beneficial by his company CEO, Yoo Hee Yeol. He had thought that he was being interviewed for a producer place and was greatly surprised to be taught it was for a supervisor place. He tried calling Yoo Hee Yeol, however obtained advised that this was an unlisted quantity.

As quickly as he noticed the members’ pictures, Jung Jae Hyung mentioned, “I can’t do that. They’re scary.” Requested about his ideally suited pay, he obtained extra and mentioned, “1,600,000 received [about $1360].” Jimmy Yoo was impressed by Jung Hae Hyung’s music abilities however quickly got here throughout a deadly flaw: Jung Jae Hyung didn’t have a driver’s license.

Earlier than the primary full assembly between Refund Expedition and Jimmy Yoo, Lee Hyori picked her stage identify as “Lee Chun Okay.” She gave her age as 32 (she is 42 in Korean age) however couldn’t determine when her delivery 12 months could be. Finally she needed to memorize, “Born in 1989, 32 years outdated, 12 months of the Snake.” The that means of her stage identify is “chun” (“heaven”) and “okay” (jade), to indicate a baby like jade coming down from the heavens. In different phrases, it was a very good luck identify for her makes an attempt to conceive.

On the group assembly, Jimmy Yoo unveiled the lady group members’ contracts. These have been tailor-made to the members’ particular person pursuits after their private conferences with Jimmy Yoo. For Lee Hyori, she could be allowed to cancel her contract on the day she obtained pregnant.

Lee Hyori mentioned, “I’ve to be trustworthy with the members. It’s a secret, however I’m getting ready to get pregnant. I’m not married however we’re residing collectively. It’s like a common-law marriage. [This is part of her stage persona’s backstory, not a reference to her real life.] If I get pregnant, our group has to finish.”

For Uhm Jung Hwa, the situation that may finish her contract was if she was pressured into too powerful a piece schedule. For Hwasa, it was if meal instances weren’t strictly noticed. Jessi’s simply mentioned, “I can put up with something if it’s only a month.”

Among the steered stage names for the opposite members included Silver (Hwasa), Kelly (Uhm Jung Hwa), and Eun Bi, Man Soo, Man Nyeon, Chun Nyeon, and Moo Kang for Jessi. As a technique of settling disputes, Lee Hyori steered that they go to a preventing ring and spar it out.

