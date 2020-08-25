Yoo Jae Suk, Jessi, Jun So Min, And More Tease Amusing Group Dynamics In Main Poster For New Variety Show

The upcoming tvN selection present “The Sixth Sense” has unveiled its predominant poster!

“The Sixth Sense” is directed by former “Operating Man” producer (PD) Jung Chul Min and stars Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Jun So Min, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, and Jessi. In addition to the 5 members, the present will welcome one visitor every week, and the six celebrities will go to areas or figures with uncommon backgrounds, discovering the faux among the many actual by unleashing their “sixth sense.”

The brand new poster options Yoo Jae Suk crouching in entrance of Oh Na Ra, Jun So Min, Jessi, and Mijoo, who take assured poses behind him. The caption above their heads reads, “Don’t let your self be deceived.”

The staff members, who at instances will band collectively and different instances betray one another to be able to distinguish the faux from the true, shared their ideas on becoming a member of the present. Oh Na Ra, who’s taking up a set position in a spread present for the primary time, promised, “I’ll present you the human facet of Oh Na Ra,” whereas Jun So Min commented on assembly the opposite forged members with, “More than something, I’m glad I used to be in a position to get to know Oh Na Ra and Jessi. I had a lot enjoyable filming, and I believe it’s solely going to get extra gratifying from right here on out.”

Jessi mentioned, “I’m so glad to be part of ‘The Sixth Sense’ staff. I’ll present everybody how in tune with my senses I’m.” Lastly, Mijoo, the youngest of the staff, commented, “I’m glad to be filming with the senior forged members, and I’m even happier since I can be taught quite a bit from them.”

“The Sixth Sense” will premiere on September three at 9 p.m. KST.

