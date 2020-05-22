Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, And Rain Amp Up Excitement With 1st Photos As Potential Co-Ed Group For “How Do You Play?”

A brand new co-ed group could also be headed our method!

On Could 21, the Instagram account of MBC’s “How Do You Play?” shared images of Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain.

The range present is at present finishing up a “summer season dance music” venture the place Yoo Jae Suk is trying to carry again co-ed teams and enjoyable summer season music, which had been well-liked within the ’90s.

In current episodes, Yoo Jae Suk met up with first-generation lady group Fin.Ok.L member Lee Hyori and solo male singer Rain to get their ideas on this concept. These two singers weren’t solely the highest performers of their era, but additionally on the high of viewers’ wishlists as potential members for this group.

Within the newest images, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain pose collectively on stage earlier than sitting down for a dialogue, making viewers interested in their dialog and the singers’ opinions on becoming a member of Yoo Jae Suk’s summer season dance music venture.

Catch this episode when “How Do You Play?” airs on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode that includes Rain with English subtitles now!

