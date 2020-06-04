Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, And Rain Reveal Group Name And Stage Names For Their Co-Ed Group

Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain can be selling because the co-ed group SSAK3!

Beforehand, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain confirmed that they’d be forming a co-ed group by the “summer time dance music” challenge on MBC’s “How Do You Play?” On June 4, the upcoming challenge group held a YouTube dwell broadcast during which they selected their group title.

Through the broadcast, the three mentioned concepts for his or her group title comparable to DaeSangPoJin (that means shingles, however brief for “a lineup of those that have received a daesang”), JungBanDae (that means full opposites, however brief for “actually welcoming big stars”), 20th Century Idols, Hyori and Two Children, and extra. Ultimately, they determined to advertise beneath the title SSAK3. The title in Korean is much like the phrase SsakSseulYi, which suggests to comb. The members selected the title to characterize that they’d be sweeping the music charts.

The three members additionally selected their new stage names for his or her co-ed group. Yoo Jae Suk already had many choices comparable to Yoo-Go-Star and Yoo San Seul (Yoo Jae Suk’s stage title as a trot singer). Though he thought-about Yoo-Storm (that means that he would take up the trade by a storm), he leaned in the direction of the stage title Yoo-Dragon, which is a reference to BIGBANG’s G-Dragon.

Lee Hyori determined that her stage title can be Linda G as a play on phrases from a phrase that means, “Everybody pees their a little bit when Lee Hyori seems.” Rain revealed that he would take some extra time to resolve between the names Beat and B-Ryong, which implies that he’ll turn out to be the dragon of the world of singers. Yoo Jae Suk’s and Rain’s remaining selections can be revealed within the June 6 broadcast of “How Do You Play?”

Though Lee Hyori and Rain are confirmed as members of the co-ed dance group, different members could also be added to the group. SSAK3 will make their debut on July 18.

“How Do You Play?” airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)