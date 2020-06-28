Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, And Rain Take A Blast To The Past In Retro Styles For Co-Ed Group

On the June 27 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain continued their undertaking of forming a co-ed group.

After narrowing down the decisions for his or her debut observe, the three members of SSAK3 met with superstar stylist Han Hye Yeon. Rain stated, “I first met her sixteen years in the past. She was answerable for styling me once I was doing ‘Full Home.’ She has a singular sense of favor, so she dressed me in garments that nobody else may put on.”

With Han Hye Yeon’s assist, Linda G (Lee Hyori), Yoo Dragon (Yoo Jae Suk), and B-Ryong (Rain) recreated basic seems to be in jumpsuits, bucket hats, and hairbands. Lee Hyori placed on a black-and-white gown and stated, “This wants a powerful fan with the intention to full the look” and posed in entrance of 1 that blew her hair again.

Nonetheless, a pair of brightly patterned leggings made even Lee Hyori embarrassed and he or she stated, “I really feel like a grasshopper.” All through the picture shoot, Rain confirmed off his well-defined muscular tissues, and Yoo Jae Suk commented, “Why do you retain taking your garments off?” On the finish, Lee Hyori stated, “Can I simply put on this out? I really feel like I have to go to a nightclub tonight.”

A number of days later, the three members met once more on the studio to document a canopy of Deux’s “In Summer time.” Lee Hyori advised that Kwanghee additionally take part, and producer Park Moon Chi arrived to assist them with the recording. Park Moon Chi requested Lee Hyori to document as cleanly as attainable, however she couldn’t management her pleasure and vitality at first earlier than settling right down to a basic 90s sound.

Rain, who put an excessive amount of soul into his vocals, was requested to tone down the R&B vibe and scale back the breathy sound in his voice. Yoo Jae Suk was nervous earlier than getting into the recording sales space, however Park Moon Chi was happy together with his precision. Kwanghee requested the producer to auto-tune his voice, however Lee Hyori stated, “Then nobody will know you sang it” and instructed him to sing in his authentic voice.

Lastly, the members went to a lodge in Seoul with the intention to movie their new music video.

