Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, And Rain Take MBTI Personality Tests To Check Their Group Chemistry

On the June 13 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain’s quest to kind the co-ed dance group SSAK3 continued.

On this episode, the three members took MBTI (Myers-Briggs Sort Indicator) character assessments to verify their group compatibility, held rap auditions, and chosen songs via a blind course of.

Yoo Jae Suk met with Joo Younger Hoon, the ’90s-era hitmaker who produced hit songs for Turbo, SoBangCha, Sung Jin Woo, Im Sang A, Koyote, and Uhm Jung Hwa. Yoo Jae Suk mentioned, “It’s a must to be a part of our venture. It’s a must to choose our group idea for us.”

Joo Younger Hoon replied, “In case you’re going to recreate the ’90s summer time sound, the music must be shiny. I spend quite a lot of time engaged on the introduction. The individuals listening need to go ‘ohh’ as quickly as they hear the introduction.” He picked his favourite tempo as 130-140 BPM (beats per minute) and mentioned, “This tempo makes individuals excited.”

Earlier than SSAK3 might choose a brand new track, nonetheless, “How Do You Play?” PD Kim Tae Ho requested the members to take MBTI character assessments. The MBTI categorizes personalities primarily based on whether or not they favor extraversion/introversion (E/I), sensing/instinct (S/N), considering/feeling (T/F), and judging/perceiving (J/P). Rain acquired ESFP, Lee Hyori acquired ENFP, and Yoo Jae Suk acquired ISFP.

In keeping with their outcomes, Yoo Jae Suk was informed he tends to procrastinate, lacks willpower, doesn’t like assembly individuals however performs properly when he does meet them, has hassle saying no, is nice at yielding to others, hates inflicting hurt to others, has hassle saying that he doesn’t like one thing, and is weak in a verbal argument.

Rain was informed that he tends to get torpid if he stays too lengthy at dwelling, that he likes to hunt and obtain consideration, is the kind to be remembered by his fellow college students and colleagues, feels bored being by himself and is all the time doing one thing, and it doesn’t matter what is perhaps on his thoughts, he solely thinks about it for a little bit whereas earlier than falling asleep.

Lee Hyori commented, “Kim Tae Hee should get annoyed,” however Rain mentioned, “I management myself and do housekeeping and childcare.”

Lee Hyori was informed that she is optimistic and happy-go-lucky, is usually a part of the “in-crowd,” will get alongside together with her associates and likes being with different individuals, isn’t afraid of forming new relationships, is nice at focusing within the second and due to this fact will get good outcomes even on deadline, has quite a lot of feelings and expresses them simply, is able to say what she likes or dislikes, however lacks the persistence to repeat the identical issues day after day.

Lee Hyori joked, “If we don’t end this quickly, I would stop within the center.”

In keeping with the MBTI outcomes, Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk had the worst chemistry. Lee Hyori mentioned, “We’ve all the time labored properly collectively earlier than.” Lee Hyori and Rain additionally had the worst chemistry, however thankfully Rain and Yoo Jae Suk’s chemistry was not.

Lee Hyori mentioned, “If the three of us went to a abandoned island, Yoo Jae Suk would sit beneath a palm tree and have a look at the sundown, Rain would name his associates and annoy everybody by beginning a celebration, and I’d begin a motion to avoid wasting the shark inhabitants.”

The three members then held a rap audition amongst themselves to see who could be one of the best rapper.

Lastly, SSAK3 reviewed some potential songs via a “blind choice course of.” The primary track, “Cool 42,” was primarily based on Lee Hyori and Rain’s joke that they may have dated after they have been of their twenties. The second track was referred to as “Summer time Evening,” and the third track was referred to as “MBTI.” The fourth track was “ORE ORE,” and the fifth track was composed by the composer of considered one of Yoo San Seul (Yoo Jae Suk’s trot persona)’s songs.

Check a few of the songs out beneath!

Check out the newest episode of “How Do You Play?” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)