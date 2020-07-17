Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, And Rain’s Group SSAK3 Announces Release Of Solo Songs + Addresses Plans For Group Promotions

Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain’s new co-ed trio SSAK3 will probably be releasing new solo songs as a part of their upcoming group debut!

On July 17, MBC’s “How Do You Play?” confirmed, “It’s true that SSAK3 is presently getting ready solo songs for every member.”

A spokesperson for the present went on to disclose, “We plan to substantiate the schedule for the solo songs’ on-line launch and extra after the discharge of ‘Play That Summer season’ on July 25.”

“How Do You Play?” additionally addressed the potential for group promotions for SSAK3, hinting that viewers ought to tune in to future episodes for additional data. “There are not any concrete plans in the mean time,” stated the consultant. “We ask that you just discover out extra about their present state of affairs and progress by the present. Thanks [to the viewers] for exhibiting a lot curiosity.”

SSAK3 will probably be releasing their debut title monitor “Right here on the Seaside Once more” (literal translation) on-line on July 18 at 6 p.m. KST. The group will then make their debut efficiency on MBC’s “Music Core” on July 25, after they may also launch the complete music video for “Right here on the Seaside Once more” along with dropping their new music “Play That Summer season.”

Try SSAK3’s music video teaser for “Right here on the Seaside Once more” under!

Watch SSAK3 on the most recent episode of “How Do You Play?” with English subtitles right here:

