Yoo Jae Suk Makes Donation To Provide Feminine Hygiene Products For Teens In Need

Yoo Jae Suk has as soon as once more made a donation that will probably be used to supply female hygiene merchandise for youngsters in want.

On January 13, Park Choong Gwan, the CEO of G Basis, said, “On January 11, Yoo Jae Suk donated 50 million gained (roughly $45,566) to assist present sanitary pads and different female hygiene merchandise to teenagers in low-income households.” G Basis is a non-governmental group that gives support to these in want, each domestically and internationally.

G Basis shared that the donation will probably be used to create hygiene kits that will probably be distributed to youngsters in low-income households. The kits will embrace numerous objects similar to sanitary pads, female cleansers, heating pads, pouches, and a handwritten letter of assist.

CEO Park Choong Gwan mentioned, “I lengthen my gratitude to Yoo Jae Suk, who has continued his gracious assist from final 12 months. As female hygiene merchandise are important objects for each girl, we are going to proceed to do our greatest to ensure nobody suffers hardship resulting from a scarcity of provide.”

The earlier 12 months, Yoo Jae Suk additionally donated 50 million gained to G Basis to assist present female hygiene merchandise. In addition, he’s lately made donations together with 100 million gained (roughly $91,130) to the Korea Catastrophe Reduction Affiliation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

