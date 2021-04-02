Yoo Jae Suk Talks About Return To KBS + Lee Young Ji And Lee Yong Jin Share Excitement To Work With Him In “Come Back Dwelling” Press Conference

On April 2, KBS’s new selection present “Come Back Dwelling” held a web based press convention. In attendance had been MCs Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Young Ji, and Lee Yong Jin, PD (producing director) Park Min Jung, and CP (chief producer) Kim Gwang Soo.

“Come Back Dwelling” is a spread present about profitable celebrities who revisit the locations they lived once they first got here to Seoul. There, they provide hope and recommendation to the youth presently dwelling in these locations as they pursue their goals.

That is Yoo Jae Suk’s first return to KBS selection reveals after the top of “Completely happy Collectively” a yr in the past. CP Kim Gwang Soo stated, “It’s been a yr since ‘Completely happy Collectively’ ended. It’s a significant second to reunite with Yoo Jae Suk, who has been [with KBS] for a very long time.”

PD Park Min Jung stated, “There are three meanings to ‘Come Back Dwelling.’ First, the celebrities ‘come again dwelling’ to the locations they used to reside. Second, they meet the individuals who now name these locations ‘dwelling.’ Third, Yoo Jae Suk returns to his ‘dwelling’ at KBS.”

Yoo Jae Suk stated, “I’m blissful and excited. The recording studio was the identical place the place we filmed ‘Completely happy Collectively.’ I’m grateful that they welcomed me again. ‘Completely happy Collectively’ was a long-running program, and there are benefits and drawbacks to that. We tried to replace this system as we went, nevertheless it was tough to implement these modifications. Park Min Jung deliberate ‘Come Back Dwelling’ for a few yr. I appreciated the thought of serving to to repair these uncomfortable locations to reside.”

About the three MCs’ collaboration, Park Min Jung stated, “Yoo Jae Suk and I had a whole lot of dialogue concerning the MC lineup. An important factor was that it felt contemporary. It was a enjoyable lineup from the primary poster shoot. At our first shoot, we grilled meat with the MAMAMOO members at a rooftop condo. At one level, it was simply the three MCs left, however they continued having open conversations. I felt that the casting had been a present from God.”

Rapper and entertainer Lee Young Ji shared her pleasure to work with Yoo Jae Suk. “I can’t disguise how blissful I’m to work with him,” she stated. “I get nervous each time I meet him. Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Yong Jin took nice care of me, so I’m grateful. I might relate to the premise of ‘Come Back Dwelling.’ I appreciated the thought of sharing recollections with younger individuals and serving to transform their homes.”

Lee Yong Jin stated, “There was no purpose not for me to hitch the forged. I couldn’t imagine that such an opportunity had come to me. It might be ridiculous to even say that I believed twice about it. I’m studying rather a lot from Yoo Jae Suk. It appears like somebody who was simply studying the alphabet has now discovered the finer factors of grammar.”

Yoo Jae Suk stated, “There’s no actual reality to the ‘Yoo’ Line. There’s no membership, however irrespective of what number of instances I say this, individuals maintain insisting on it.”

MAMAMOO’s Wheein and Hwasa, who had been mates since center faculty in Jeonju and got here as much as Seoul collectively, have been confirmed as the primary company on the present. Park Min Jung was requested about future company and stated, “I’d wish to name Kang Ha Neul. I heard that he’s from Busan, so I need him to introduce the home the place he lived when he first got here to Seoul.”

Lee Yong Jin stated, “I keep in mind acting on Daehak-ro prior to now. I’d like for Yang Se Hyung, Yang Se Chan, and Lee Jin Ho, with whom I lived on the time, to come back on the present. However Yang Se Hyung is on MBC’s ‘The Supervisor‘ concurrently we’re, so I’m undecided if he might seem.”

“Come Back Dwelling” premieres on April 3 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable on Viki.

