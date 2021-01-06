Yoo Jae Suk To Appear In New KBS Variety Show

Yoo Jae Suk can be showing in a brand new selection present!

On January 5, News1 reported that Yoo Jae Suk goes to be a part of a brand new KBS selection present and is at present discussing the main points of it. This system was deliberate by chief producer (CP) Kim Kwang Soo who produced “Comfortable Collectively” and can air someday in March.

In a while the identical day, Yoo Jae Suk’s company confirmed the reviews, saying, “Yoo Jae Suk will seem in a brand new KBS selection present organized by CP Kim Kwang Soo. They’re at present discussing the main points.”

The final KBS selection present Yoo Jae Suk appeared in was “Comfortable Collectively 4,” which resulted in April of final 12 months. He’s returning to KBS in a few 12 months, and followers are keen to seek out out what sort of selection present Yoo Jae Suk and Kim Kwang Soo will create.

Yoo Jae Suk not too long ago gained the Grand Prize on the 2020 MBC Leisure Awards for his look in MBC’s “How Do You Play?”

High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews