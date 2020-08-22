Yoo Jae Suk Transforms Into Producer For Lee Hyori’s Girl Group Refund Expedition

On the August 22 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, Yoo Jae Suk met with the members of Refund Expedition for the primary time.

Refund Expedition is a undertaking spun off from Lee Hyori naming Jessi, Uhm Jung Hwa, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa as members she’d need in her dream woman group. Yoo Jae Suk is ready to be the group’s producer, Jimmy Yoo. (The phrase “producer” right here implies a common company producer who’s in control of the group total.)

The episode started with Yoo Jae Suk watching the video of Refund Expedition’s first assembly. Lee Hyori requested, “What do you assume will occur if we combat? Like if there’s discord within the group.” Jessi stated, “I say the whole lot I wish to say to somebody’s face, and I don’t speak behind their again.” However Lee Hyori stated, “Simply speak behind my again. It’s scarier in case you do it to my face. You come off so robust.” Jessi replied, “I don’t do this to unnis [older sisters]. Possibly to Hwasa.”

In contrast to their group title, nonetheless, the members shared that they don’t seem to be good at asking for refunds. Lee Hyori stated, “I can’t ask for refunds. If the aspect dishes run out throughout a meal, I’m afraid to ask for extra. So I simply don’t eat extra.” Hwasa stated, “If the dimensions doesn’t match or if it feels bizarre, I simply assume, ‘No matter’ and go away it.” Uhm Jung Hwa stated, “I do alternate it, however my coronary heart beats sooner.” Lee Hyori joked, “Jessi in all probability doesn’t alternate it as a result of she thinks it’s a hassle.”

After Lee Hyori was chosen as a frontrunner, Yoo Jae Suk commented, “This lineup is simply… I’ve imagined what you’d appear like on stage and I actually wish to see it. However I want I might see it as a daily viewer.” He continued, “Hwasa is the sort to quietly go her personal means. Uhm Jung Hwa looks as if she’s in a superb temper. Jessi is so easy that generally different individuals will marvel what she actually meant when she didn’t imply it in a selected means.”

Yoo Jae Suk then requested for particular person conferences with the members. With Hwasa, he requested if there was something she wanted, and he or she stated, “I’d prefer it in case you avoided intensive interference.” Yoo Jae Suk stated, “I don’t wish to spend an excessive amount of on the music video. I do know some individuals. We will movie for 2 hours for 2.5 million gained [about $2100].” However Hwasa stated, “Are you loopy? You may have to spend so much to get quite a bit. For those who attempt to save, it simply turns into waste.”

When Jessi met Yoo Jae Suk, she requested if his title of Jimmy Yoo was based mostly on the model Jimmy Choo. Yoo Jae Suk stated, “I ponder if I’ll be capable to deal with the members” and Jessi stated, “You are able to do it. After assembly everybody, I feel we’re fairly comfortable. Our appearances come off as robust, however our hearts are comfortable.” Nevertheless, Jessi and Yoo Jae Suk continued to bicker backwards and forwards all through their assembly.

For his assembly with Uhm Jung Hwa, Yoo Jae Suk stated, “We’d like individuals like her. The individuals forward of us swept the highway that we’re strolling now. I requested to fulfill everybody individually as a result of Jung Hwa informed me, ‘This may very well be my final time [performing].”

Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk, who just lately spent a whole lot of time working collectively on SSAK3, acted out a bit skit in reference to their stage names Linda G and Yoo Dragon. Yoo Jae Suk stated, “I noticed the video of your first assembly and also you seemed a bit awkward.” Lee Hyori steered, “‘Bohemian Rhapsody made a splash by being over 6 minutes lengthy. We should always make a track that’s 30 seconds lengthy,” however Yoo Jae Suk shot the thought down.

Lee Hyori added, “I’m going to see an OB/GYN (obstetrics/gynecology). Please make room in my schedule for that.” On the finish of SSAK3’s promotions, Lee Hyori shared that she and Lee Sang Quickly are attempting for a child. Yoo Jae Suk stated that he would suggest a spot for her.

Requested about what managers she wished, she stated, “Kwanghee, Jo Se Ho, or Rain.” (Rain was a SSAK3 member with Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk.) Yoo Jae Suk stated, “Why would you like such fragile individuals as managers? Choose another person.”

Lee Hyori then stated, “Received Bin! So Ji Sub! And likewise Track Joong Ki.” Yoo Jae Suk replied, “I’ll strive. I don’t know in the event that they’ll are available in for an interview.”

On the finish of the episode, “How Do You Play?” shared a preview of Jimmy Yoo assembly all of Refund Expedition for the primary time.

