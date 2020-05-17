Yoo Jae Suk Visits Kwanghee, Henry, And Rain To Find More Members For His Co-Ed Group

On the Could 16 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, Yoo Jae Suk continued his quest to type a co-ed group to launch a summer season dance tune.

Beforehand, Yoo Jae Suk had visited Lee Hyori at her home on Jeju Island to persuade her to hitch the group. This week, Yoo Jae Suk visited former ZE:A member Kwanghee, former Tremendous Junior M member Henry, and singer and actor Rain.

Kwanghee and Yoo Jae Suk briefly labored collectively on the present “Infinite Problem,” which was helmed by “How Do You Play?” producing director (PD) Kim Tae Ho. Yoo Jae Suk stated, “As quickly as you got here in and noticed me, you went to test for Kim Tae Ho. If he was right here, it was ‘How Do You Play?’, and if he wasn’t, then it wasn’t.” Kwanghee denied it, however added, “I’m actually pleased. When you simply wait quietly, your time will come.”

Nonetheless, Kwanghee turned anxious about whether or not he could be a “mounted” member of the group. He stated, “It’s vital whether or not or not I’m a set member. If somebody higher comes alongside, will you kick me out?”

After Lee Ji Hye (former member of the co-ed group S#arp) suggested Yoo Jae Suk, “You need to have a overseas member to allow them to rap in English,” Yoo Jae Suk went to seek out Henry. Nonetheless, the 2 bumped into communication points on the very starting. He didn’t perceive the phrase “co-ed” in Korean at first, and when he lastly bought it, he requested, “Are you making an imitation KARD or faux Koyote?”

Henry additionally didn’t acknowledge Cool’s songs from the 1990s, as he grew up overseas, however he confirmed his musical genius by enjoying to Boney M’s “Bahama Mama” on the violin. Yoo Jae Suk was impressed by his expertise, however stated, “Your distinctive colour may be very robust. I don’t suppose you possibly can slot in a bunch. Since you stand out a lot.”

Henry commented, “I assumed this was going to be a praise. I refuse this ending. In the present day is a wash. I refuse today.”

Third on Yoo Jae Suk’s listing was the worldwide famous person Rain. Rain introduced up his tune “GANG” and confirmed a constructive response to it being made right into a meme. He stated, “You need to ‘gang’ 3 times a day. As soon as after breakfast as soon as after lunch, as soon as after dinner. Each time after you eat.”

Yoo Jae Suk stated encouragingly, “I puzzled what you considered it. I assumed [the dance] was cool. Individuals today appear to seek out it fascinating.” However Rain stated frankly, “I feel they thought it was bizarre. Previously, a dance singer must crush a efficiency with every part they’d and showcase their highly effective gaze. However these days, wanting straight into the digital camera and dancing earnestly is taken into account cheesy.”

He added, “However I loved it. I noticed somebody do twelve ‘gangs’ a day. I would like individuals to do it extra. Do it seven instances a day. As soon as per day is too little. You could do it 3 times a day on a weekday and 7 instances a day on the weekend. Everybody, please keep robust.”

When requested about his household’s response to this meme, he stated, “My spouse [Kim Tae Hee] is aware of about it. She’s the identical as me. She likes it and thinks it’s enjoyable.”

Rain then danced to a medley of his hits, together with “GANG.” On the finish, Yoo Jae Suk teamed up with him to carry out somewhat bit collectively.

