Yoo Jae Suk Voted By Koreans As Comedian Of The Year For 9th Consecutive Year

Yoo Jae Suk was as soon as once more chosen because the Korean comic who lit up the yr!

Gallup Korea ran a ballot from November 5 to 29, asking 1,700 individuals ages 13 and above everywhere in the nation (besides Jeju) to call the variability tv persona or comic who was probably the most lively this yr. Every respondent might title as much as two individuals.

The outcomes had been shared on December 10, and Yoo Jae Suk takes the highest spot as soon as once more. He does so with a rating of 52.3 %, and that is his ninth yr in a row on the prime.

Yoo Jae Suk is known because the “nation’s MC,” after main exhibits similar to SBS’s “Working Man” and KBS2’s “Joyful Collectively 4.” After the tip of MBC’s “Infinite Problem” in 2018, he turned identified for his model of “variety selection” when he launched the tvN present “You Quiz on the Block.” His MBC program “How Do You Play?” has ended up making an enormous affect on the leisure trade by creating the hit challenge teams SSAK3 and Refund Sisters, and it additionally produced his trot persona Yoo San Seul.

From 2007 to 2009, Yoo Jae Suk took the highest spot on the Gallup Korea “Folks of the Year” ballot within the comic class (which was expanded to incorporate tv personalities in 2018). After spending 2010 and 2011 at No. 2, he returned to the highest in 2012 and has remained there for 9 years. Gallup Korea shares that he got here in first in all ages vary in 2020.

In No. 2 is Park Na Rae of MBC’s “House Alone” (“I Stay Alone”), MBC’s “The place Is My House,” tvN’s “Video Star,” and extra. Kang Ho Dong of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something,” tvN’s “New Journey to the West” (also referred to as “Right here Comes Bother”), and extra takes No. 3.

See the highest 10 under!

1. Yoo Jae Suk – 52.3 %

2. Park Na Rae – 20 %

3. Kang Ho Dong – 18.9 %

4. Lee Soo Geun – 10 %

5. Shin Dong Yup – 8.4 %

6. Jang Do Yeon – 4.4 %

7. Lee Kyung Kyu – 4 %

8. Lee Younger Ja – 3.9 %

9. Search engine optimisation Jang Hoon – 3.4 %

10. Kim Gura – 3.1 % (tie)

10. Yang Se Hyung – 3.1 % (tie)

