Yoo Jae Suk, Yoo In Na, And More Donate To Aid Flood Relief Efforts

Celebrities are donating to assist these affected by Korea’s ongoing heavy rains and flooding.

With Korea’s wet season starting in June, torrential rains have been inundating the nation in file quantities. These monsoon rains concentrated in Korea’s central and southern areas have flooded residential areas, prompted hundreds to evacuate, triggered mudslides, and noticed not less than six deaths with eight gone lacking.

In line with the Korea Catastrophe Relief Affiliation, Yoo Jae Suk donated 100 million received (roughly $83,700) to a 2020 emergency reduction marketing campaign that helps the victims of flood injury.

The Korea Catastrophe Relief Affiliation commented, “Every time there’s a new marketing campaign for catastrophe reduction, Yoo Jae Suk has all the time quietly donated a big sum of cash. Throughout a time when a number of areas of this nation are struggling as a consequence of these sudden downpours, we sit up for how Yoo Jae Suk’s donation could have a constructive affect.”

Yoo In Na additionally pitched in to help in water injury restoration. It was reported on August Three that the actress donated 50 million received (roughly $41,850) to the Korea Catastrophe Relief Affiliation.

Comic Yoo Byung Jae additionally made a donation of 10 million received (roughly $8,370) to assist out the victims of the flooding.

Married couple Hong Hyun Hee and Jason donated as effectively. On August 3, Hong Hyun Hee wrote on Instagram, “I hope this will turn into a small supply of energy to the flood victims throughout the nation affected by the sudden torrential rains,” and she revealed that the couple donated 20 million received (roughly $16,740).

The donations will probably be used to assist flood victims and to revive broken amenities.

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)

Prime Picture Credit score: Xportsnews