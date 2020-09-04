Yoo Jae Suk’s New Variety Show “The Sixth Sense” Premieres To Strong Begin; “When I Was The Most Stunning” Ratings Rise

Yoo Jae Suk’s newest selection present is off to a promising begin!

On September 3, tvN’s brand-new selection present “The Sixth Sense” aired its very first episode. The program stars Yoo Jae Suk, Jessi, Jun So Min, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, and Oh Na Ra, who will be part of forces with a brand new visitor every week as they unleash their “sixth sense” to search out the faux hidden amongst the actual.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the premiere of “The Sixth Sense,” which featured visitor Lee Sang Yeob, scored a median viewership ranking of three.2 % nationwide—marking a robust begin for the brand new present.

In the meantime, MBC’s romance drama “When I Was the Most Stunning” loved a modest improve in its personal viewership, scoring common nationwide rankings of two.eight % and three.zero % for its two elements.

tvN’s “Flower of Evil” didn’t air on September 3, as its 12th episode was delayed because of a brief halt in manufacturing to forestall the unfold of COVID-19. The drama will resume airing as common on September 9 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

