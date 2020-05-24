Yoo Ji Tae And Lee Bo Young Express Their Love Amidst Painful Moments In “When My Love Blooms”

tvN’s weekend drama “When My Love Blooms” has revealed new stills of Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young for the upcoming episode!

The drama tells the story of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who have been one another’s old flame in faculty after which fatefully meet once more later in life. Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young play the characters within the current whereas GOT7‘s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee play the characters throughout their faculty years.

In the earlier episode, Yoon Ji Soo’s hidden previous got here to mild because it was revealed that her mom and sister died in an unlucky accident. Though a few years have handed, Yoon Ji Soo continues to be caught up within the ache and sorrow of dropping her relations. Han Jae Hyun stays by her facet as if he understands the whole lot she has gone by means of.

The stills for the brand new episode present Han Jae Hyun standing subsequent to Yoon Ji Soo’s son Young Min (Ko Woo Rim), who has a bruise round his eye. Han Jae Hyun appears to be like worriedly at Yoon Ji Soo as she kneels to consolation her father Yoon Hyung Goo (Jang Gwang). Young Min additionally appears to be like at his mom with an upset expression, though Han Jae Hyun makes an attempt to consolation him by putting a hand on his shoulder. The stills trace at simply how closely tragedy struck Yoon Ji Soo’s household after one single accident.

The subsequent episode of “When My Love Blooms” airs on Might 24 at 9 p.m. KST.

