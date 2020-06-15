Yoo Ji Tae And Lee Bo Young Return To A Place Full Of Memories In “When My Love Blooms”

Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young will share a heat second within the finale of tvN’s “When My Love Blooms.”

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Han Jae Hyun (Yoo Ji Tae) regained his consciousness. He forgave the aged man who attacked him and doubled his efforts in his battle towards Chairman Jang (Moon Sung Geun). He then determined to return to the place Yoon Ji Soo (Lee Bo Young) was to recollect his previous rules.

The brand new stills present Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo in a spot filled with reminiscences. They give the impression of being happier than ever as they reminisce in regards to the lovely reminiscences they shared collectively on this spot. Yoon Ji Soo writes one thing on the wall, making viewers curious as to what the pair will engrave in this place the place they used to share message of affection with one another.

The ultimate episode of “When My Love Blooms” airs on June 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

