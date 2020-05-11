Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Bo Young, And Kim Young Hoon Are Ice Cold As They Confront Their Problems In “When My Love Blooms”

Kim Young Hoon will confront Lee Bo Young as Yoo Ji Tae offers together with his personal issues within the upcoming episode of tvN’s “When My Love Blooms.”

“When My Love Blooms” tells the story of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who had been one another’s old flame after which meet up once more afterward in life. Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young play the characters within the current whereas GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee play the characters up to now.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Yoon Ji Soo’s ex-husband Lee Se Hoon (Kim Young Hoon) discovered that their son Young Min (Ko Woo Rim) was a sufferer of faculty violence. Sensing one thing unusual about Yoon Ji Soo, he saved an in depth eye on her and witnessed her assembly with Han Jae Hyun.

The preview stills present Yoon Ji Soo and Lee Se Hoon each other coldly. Lee Se Hoon appears to be like extra relaxed than Yoon Ji Soo does as, if he has one thing on her. Alternatively, Yoon Ji Soo seems to be outraged not like her typical self.

In the meantime, Han Jae Hyun attends questioning on the prosecutors’ workplace relating to the corporate’s corruption points. It stays to be seen if he’ll get into a good extra unfavorable scenario attributable to his relationship with Yoon Ji Soo in addition to what alternative Yoon Ji Soo shall be pressured to make.

“When My Love Blooms” airs each Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch the newest episode under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)