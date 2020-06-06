Yoo Ji Tae Watches Over Lee Bo Young As GOT7’s Jinyoung Tends To Jeon So Nee In “When My Love Blooms”

tvN’s weekend drama “When My Love Blooms” has shared new stills of the 2 essential characters previously and future as they’re in several moments of their lives.

The earlier episode confirmed Han Jae Hyun (GOT7’s Jinyoung) and Yoon Ji Soo (Jeon So Nee) nonetheless holding love for one another of their hearts even after breaking apart. Yoon Ji Soo’s determination to finish issues with Han Jae Hyun as a result of she was afraid that she would blame him for all of the misfortunes of her household had viewers tearing up.

The brand new stills present the 2 sharing a candy second as Han Jae Hyun tends to Yoon Ji Soo’s wounds. He has a heat look in his eyes as he takes care of the accidents, making viewers curious to know what occurred to carry them again collectively.

In the meantime, different stills present present-day Han Jae Hyun (Yoo Ji Tae) caring for Yoon Ji Soo (Lee Bo Young), who has been delivered to the emergency room. An air of fatigue and troubles lingers round Yoon Ji Soo, and Han Jae Hyun stays by her aspect as he holds her hand and falls asleep watching over her.

What brings Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo again collectively previously, and what occurs to them within the current will likely be revealed within the upcoming episode of “When My Love Blooms,” which can air on June 6 at 9 p.m. KST.

