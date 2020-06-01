Yoo Ji Tae Wipes Away Lee Bo Young’s Tears As She Slowly Opens Up To Him In “When My Love Blooms”

tvN’s weekend drama “When My Love Blooms” has shared new stills from the upcoming episode!

The drama tells the story of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who had been one another’s old flame in faculty after which fatefully meet once more later in life. Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Younger play the characters within the current whereas GOT7‘s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee play the characters throughout their faculty years.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Yoon Ji Soo tearfully bid farewell to her father, who handed away after they every forgave one another for the ache of their household’s previous. The episode ended with Yoon Ji Soo assembly Han Jae Hyun and embracing him tightly as she cried, “I want nobody would depart me anymore.” The scene hinted that Yoon Ji Soo could now not attempt to push Han Jae Hyun away.

It was additionally revealed that the one that brought on the loss of life of Han Jae Hyun’s father was none aside from Yoon Hyung Goo (Jang Gwang), his father-in-law. Viewers are interested by how the connection between the 2 characters will play out and the way they may overcome the painful reminiscences of their previous.

The newly launched stills present Han Jae Hyun gently caressing Yoon Ji Soo’s face as he converses together with her. The affectionate appears to be like on their faces foreshadow their deepening emotions for one another.

In one other nonetheless, Yoon Ji Soo seems deep in thought as she hangs her head earlier than turning to the individual subsequent to her to interact in a severe dialog.

The ultimate set of stills present Yoon Ji Soo up to now following the loss of life of her mom and sister in a tragic accident. After the accident, Yoon Ji Soo goes to stay by herself and reunites together with her associates. Yang Hye Jung (Park Han Sol) comforts her good friend with a heat hug, and Joo Younger Woo (Byung Hun) appears to be like on with a smile. Viewers are questioning how Yoon Ji Soo is coping together with her painful reminiscences.

The following episode of “When My Love Blooms” airs on Could 31 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, take a look at the most recent episode with English subtitles beneath:

