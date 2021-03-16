General News

Yoo Se Yoon Confirmed As New Fixed MC For “Radio Star”

March 16, 2021
Yoo Se Yoon is formally the brand new fastened MC for MBC’s “Radio Star”!

On March 15, a supply from MBC confirmed, “Yoo Se Yoon will likely be becoming a member of ‘Radio Star’ as an MC.” Following Yoon Jong Shin‘s departure from the present, “Radio Star” featured particular MCs for the previous 18 months. Since 68 particular MCs have appeared on the present, viewers have been curious to seek out out who would lastly be a part of the fastened lineup of hosts.

Comic Yoo Se Yoon has earlier expertise as an MC on the present from 2011, and he delivered nice pleasure to viewers as an MC for one 12 months and 6 months. He additionally appeared within the particular 700th episode of “Radio Star” in December together with previous MCs Yoon Jong Shin and Tremendous Junior‘s Kyuhyun, showcasing hilarious chemistry with the guy friends. Yoo Se Yoon is predicted so as to add to the comedic elements of “Radio Star” together with his distinctive power.

