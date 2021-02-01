Yoo Seung Ho In Talks For Leading Role In New Historical Romance Drama

Yoo Seung Ho could also be making his return with a brand new drama!

On February 1, Ilgan Sports activities reported that Yoo Seung Ho can be starring in KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Considering of the Moon When the Flower Blooms” (literal title).

A supply from the actor’s company Story J Firm shared with YTN Star, “Yoo Seung Ho has been provided the position of the protagonist in KBS’s new drama ‘Considering of the Moon When the Flower Blooms’ and is reviewing it.”

The drama will happen through the interval of the strongest prohibition regulation in Joseon historical past, depicting human want and proving that prohibition isn’t the most suitable choice. The principle characters are an inspector from the Workplace of the Inspector-Normal who has left his hometown to attain fame in Hanyang and restore his household’s standing, a poor aristocratic lady who begins to make alcohol with a purpose to pay again her debt, and a crown prince who continues to secretly climb over the partitions of the palace to get a number of drinks. The three individuals have a fateful encounter in entrance of a secret alcohol storage, consequently gaining a secret that might lead one another to dying if revealed.

Yoo Seung Ho was provided the position of the inspector Nam Younger, a handsome man who is standard with the native girls however is simply involved in studying books. Clever, hard-working, and decided to make his title recognized, he has every little thing that’s wanted for fulfillment, however the one factor he lacks is a robust household to again him.

Director Hwang In Hyuk of “Physician Prisoner” and screenwriter Kim Joo Hee shall be working collectively on the drama. It’s set to air within the second half of 2021.

Catch Yoo Seung Ho in his newest drama “Memorist” right here!

