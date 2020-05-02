Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Younger, And More Bid Farewell To “Memorist” With Closing Remarks

The forged of “Memorist” gave their remaining feedback in regards to the drama that aired its grand finale on April 30.

Based mostly on the webtoon of the identical title, “Memorist” tells the story of Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective with supernatural powers, and Han Solar Mi (Lee Se Younger), an elite prison profiler, who staff as much as monitor down a serial killer.

Yoo Seung Ho performed Dong Baek, a detective with the flexibility to scan folks’s recollections. He commented, “I actually loved my time as Dong Baek. It looks like yesterday that the primary broadcast aired, however time has handed so shortly. I’ve been working with out a break for 5 months, and I feel I used to be capable of end a superb drama with everybody’s efforts.”

Yoo Seung Ho continued, “I do have regrets, however it’s my first time appearing in such a style, and it’ll final as an important reminiscence for me. Thanks a lot to everybody who has liked ‘Memorist’ and ‘Dong Baek.’”

Lee Se Younger, who completely portrayed the genius profiler Han Solar Mi, shared, “I used to be blissful to satisfy the fantastic Han Solar Mi. I additionally discovered lots from Han Solar Mi, who by no means misplaced her precept and silently carried out her job.” She promised to recollect all of the moments with the superb forged and crew and thanked the viewers for watching the drama.

Jo Sung Ha performed deputy chief Lee Shin Woong with a darkish secret in his previous. He stated, “To begin with, I want to categorical my gratitude to the viewers who’ve been with ‘Memorist’ because the starting. Each the forged and crew labored exhausting to create a high-quality work in the course of winter. That’s why filming ‘Memorist’ was all the time enjoyable and blissful. Additionally, I’m grateful that we have been capable of wrap it up in good well being regardless of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Yoon Ji On, who faithfully portrayed a loyal detective named Oh Se Hoon, shared, “Whereas enjoying Oh Se Hoon, I began to snicker extra. It was partly as a result of the character gave me vitality, however I feel it was all due to the ‘Memorist’ staff. Because the youngest member of the Dong Baek trio, I used to be blissful to have the ability to work with different nice actors.”

Then he stated, “Thanks to everybody who helped me movie with smiles. I used to be excited on the way in which to the set, and I felt unhappy on the way in which again house. Now, I’m beginning to understand it’s over.”

Im Se Joo appeared as Lee Seul Bi, one of many members of the particular investigation staff. She stated, “I used to be capable of discuss with good administrators and senior actors and get recommendation from them, however I’m unhappy that it already ended. I’ll do my finest to indicate you a greater aspect of me in my subsequent work. I hope you sit up for my development and help me as I mature.”

In “Memorist,” Go Chang Suk performed Koo Kyung Tan, certainly one of Dong Baek’s dependable companions who was like a father determine to Dong Baek. He commented, “I’d wish to thank all of the viewers who liked ‘Memorist.’ My character Koo Kyung Tan was a beautiful and cheerful one that did no matter he might to resolve the case and all the time remained beside Yoo Seung Ho [Dong Baek]. I feel the drama was liked much more due to the teamwork of the ‘Dong Baek Avengers’ amid mysterious and tense occasions. Because of my good colleagues, I had a good time filming.” He additionally thanked the crew members and requested the viewers to sit up for his subsequent work.

Yoo Gun Woo, who performed villainous prosecutor Woo Seok Do, thanked the forged, crew, and viewers as he stated, “I feel I confirmed you loads of ugly sides by Woo Seok Do. I used to be criticized lots, however I’ll be an actor who will get compliments for appearing, and I’ll work more durable sooner or later.”

Lastly, Jo Han Chul, who appeared because the mysterious psychopath Jin Jae Kyu, commented, “Each single day I performed Jin Jae Kyu was full of pressure. That was as a result of he was an unfamiliar character from the roles I had performed to date.”

Then he praised Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Younger, saying, “Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Younger are actual professionals. Because of their glorious teamwork in addition to their appearing, they have been capable of generate appreciable synergy. Like veteran actors, they led the shoot with focus in a short while.”

Jo Han Chul added, “‘Memorist’ is the results of the extraordinary agony and energy of everybody who made the drama collectively. I sincerely categorical my respect to the crew who labored exhausting on the filming web site. I’m additionally very grateful to the viewers. Like it should do for me, I hope that ‘Memorist’ will stay in your reminiscence for a very long time.”

Watch the ultimate episode of “Memorist” on Viki!

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8)