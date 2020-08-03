Yoo Yeon Seok And Jung Woo Sung Express Gratitude As “Metal Rain 2” Surpasses 1 Million Moviegoers

“Metal Rain 2: Summit” has reached an vital milestone!

On August 2, Lotte Leisure, the distributor of the movie, shared the information that “Metal Rain 2” had surpassed a million moviegoers. In keeping with the Korean Movie Council, the movie had reached over 788,000 moviegoers by August 1 and was anticipated to achieve the a million mark by the top of the weekend. The movie was launched on July 29 and managed to realize the feat in simply 5 days.

To have fun, director Yang Woo Seok and lead actors Jung Woo Sung and Yoo Yeon Seok posted handwritten messages of gratitude to everybody who watched the movie.

Jung Woo Sung additionally posted a couple of photographs of himself and Yoo Yeon Seok holding up an indication that reads, “Wow! Thanks for a million!”

“Steal Rain 2” is the sequel to 2017’s “Metal Rain,” which was concerning the aftermath of a coup in North Korea. “Metal Rain 2” is a couple of disaster that unfolds when the three leaders of the Koreas-United States summit are kidnapped in a North Korean nuclear-powered submarine.

Congratulations to the forged and crew of “Steal Rain 2”!

