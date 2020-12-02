Yoo Yeon Seok And Lee Yeon Hee Unexpectedly Find Love In Argentina In Upcoming Film “New Year Blues”

Upcoming movie “New Year Blues” launched stills of Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Yeon Hee!

“New Year Blues” will inform the story of 4 {couples} who should every overcome completely different fears and issues as they face the start of a brand new yr. The romantic comedy will probably be helmed by Hong Ji Younger, the director behind the movies “Will You Be There?” and “Marriage Blue.”

The star-studded solid consists of Kim Kang Woo, Yoo In Na, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Yeon Hee, Lee Dong Hwi, Chen Du Ling, Yeom Hye Ran, Ladies’ Technology’s Sooyoung, and Yoo Tae Oh.

Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Yeon Hee will painting the contemporary, youthful emotion of those that are involved concerning the future and experiencing rising pains. After turning into burnt out from working tirelessly, Jae Heon (Yoo Yeon Seok) escapes to Argentina and settles down. Equally, Jin Ah (Lee Yeon Hee) recklessly travels alone to Argentina as a result of her unsure future, particularly after her boyfriend breaks up together with her.

Having displayed his smooth charisma and talent to tackle any function by way of “Hospital Playlist,” “Mr. Sunshine,” and “Metal Rain 2: Summit,” Yoo Yeon Seok will play wine deliveryman Jae Heon who appears detached to others however is definitely very considerate on the within. Though he appears prickly on the skin, he’ll help Jin Ah like no different and exude a free-spirited allure.

Lee Yeon Hee, who has already confirmed her flexibility as an actress by taking up numerous transformations, will play Jin Ah, who meets a turning level in her life after escaping the truth wherein her work life and relationship life don’t go the best way she plans.

In explicit, the scene wherein Jae Heon and Jin Ah tango with the gorgeous setting solar within the background will depart a powerful impression on viewers. The 2 actors shared, “Whereas performing, we felt a push and pull like in a tango,” they usually commented that they might depend on one another and movie comfortably.

“New Year Blues” premieres in December. Watch a trailer for the movie right here!

