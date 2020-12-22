Yoo Yeon Seok Talks About His Hobbies, His New Movie “New Year Blues,” And More

Harper’s Bazaar has launched their newest picture shoot with Yoo Yeon Seok!

Within the images, Yoo Yeon Seok rocks fashionable outfits as he gazes on the digicam together with his mesmerizing eyes.

Within the accompanying interview, the actor shared he’s the happiest when he performing. He stated, “These previous few weeks have been my first break in two years. If I did performing only for cash, I might’ve grow to be exhausted quickly, however I’ve dreamt of being an actor since I used to be younger, so I nonetheless get pleasure from performing.”

Yoo Yeon Seok additionally talked about his hobbies. He commented, “In case you ask me what rest is, I’ll reply that it’s my interest. I’m into tenting nowadays. I like tenting greater than staying at a lodge. Some folks would possibly surprise why I might select to do issues the onerous approach as a substitute of staying within the consolation of my residence or going to an excellent restaurant, however I discover it therapeutic to arrange a tent with my mates, eat and drink with them, and sleep in a tent regardless of the discomfort. Some folks ask me when will I ever take a break. I discover that odd.” Then laughing, he added, “I’m resting very properly.”

Yoo Yeon Seok talked about his upcoming film “New Year Blues” that tells the story of 4 {couples} who should every overcome completely different fears and issues as they face the start of a brand new yr. His co-stars are Kim Kang Woo, Yoo In Na, Lee Yeon Hee, Lee Dong Hwi, Chen Du Ling, Yeom Hye Ran, Ladies’ Era’s Sooyoung, and Yoo Tae Oh.

The actor stated, “Most of my scenes had been filmed in Argentina. A yr in the past, filming abroad wasn’t that tough, however now it’s onerous to think about going overseas. I noticed how treasured that point was. The scene of Iguazu Falls is very memorable. That is the primary time {that a} Korean movie accommodates Argentina’s Iguazu Falls. I hope you’ll sit up for that scene.”

