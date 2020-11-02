YooA Shares Her Thoughts On Oh My Girl’s Success, Picks Artist Who Impressed Her, And More

Oh My Girl’s YooA not too long ago sat down for an interview and pictorial with GQ Korea!

Having been requested to attract a hen for the photoshoot, YooA fortunately obliged. The interviewer commented on her pure response to the odd request, to which YooA responded, “I take pleasure in drawing. When I’ve one thing I wish to specific, I simply draw with out pondering. Per week in the past I drew one thing with crayons.”

YooA went on to elucidate that she attracts nations and locations that she imagines, in addition to expressing her interior self. “If you happen to fear about what different individuals consider you, you find yourself trapped by their expectations,” she mentioned. “Once I wish to face my true self, I draw. Just lately I’ve been drawing plenty of issues in nature akin to grass or flowers.”

YooA not too long ago made her solo debut along with her first mini album “Bon Voyage.” Commenting on her efficiency, YooA mentioned, “As a substitute of simply giving an exquisite efficiency, I needed to create a novel efficiency that reminded everybody of what they’re forgetting. Though you might need been shocked to see a unique facet of me, this facet of me has existed all alongside.”

When she first heard the track, YooA mentioned that she imagined a wolf lady who grew up within the forest fully lower off from the world. After imagining the actions and habits of a wild however pure character, YooA did her greatest to precise them by way of performing. “I even tried residing as this wolf lady off stage,” she revealed. “I might need seemed like a loopy particular person. However I didn’t eat grass!” she added with fun.

The interviewer commented that folks have been moved to tears by her efficiency and that they’ve praised her efficiency as a piece of composite artwork. YooA expressed her need to interrupt the boundaries of Okay-pop, saying, “I want the unfairness of Okay-pop artists having to sing or dance a sure approach would disappear. Actually, I really feel afraid saying this since individuals would possibly see me as somebody who’s boastful about their very own artwork.”

She continued, “As an individual, I can’t assist however expertise boundaries, so I feel I’ve at all times needed to flee from them. I didn’t wish to be caught in a barricade that I arrange myself. It’s simple to interrupt down partitions constructed by different individuals, nevertheless it’s not as simple to interrupt down your individual partitions. I wish to tear my partitions down. I feel I’ve an enormous thirst for freedom.”

Dancing is what gave YooA one technique to train her freedom. She famous that she not too long ago started studying up to date dance and was pleased to have the ability to freely dance to her personal beat. She elaborated, “I expressed the solar by way of my physique and simply moved freely. It was a track in regards to the starting of the world, and it felt very unhappy. I began in a single place and led to one other, however I don’t keep in mind what I did. Once I opened my eyes, I used to be sitting down and crying. I felt like I had fully recovered from my trauma about dancing. I needed to inform individuals with out worry that though I’m shiny and energetic, I even have this fully reverse facet of me.”

When requested if there have been any phrases or phrases she makes use of rather a lot, YooA selected “thanks” and “happiness.” She defined, “I dwell for happiness, and I work to attain happiness. I would like everybody to be pleased. It’s additionally the explanation why I’m a singer.”

YooA got here throughout many different artists throughout her solo album promotions, however she chosen SHINee’s Taemin because the artist who left an impression on her. “I ended up watching his rehearsals and performances usually,” she mentioned. “He’s somebody who completely pulls off the form of vibe I’m searching for. I really feel like I used to be watching a efficiency that went above and past easy phrases of reward akin to, ‘That’s superb, good job.’ I even briefly thought of what I might be like if I continued my solo profession following in Taemin’s footsteps. What would I be like 5 years later?”

Responding to a query about her group Oh My Woman and their inherent power, YooA mentioned, “My group is form of uncommon and particular. After our look on ‘The Supervisor,’ we get requested rather a lot if we actually act like we did within the present. We’re actually like that. We go to one another’s homes, and our every day lives create that teamwork between us. It’s due to our teamwork that we’re in a position to present everybody recent output. All of us grew up whereas staying true to ourselves.”

The interview wrapped up with the query, “If Oh My Woman had a documentary, what would the title be?” YooA mentioned she considered the title, “The Ugly Ducking.” “The ugly ducking who grew up as a loner since he was totally different from the remainder realized later that he was an exquisite swan,” she commented. “Oh My Woman is like that. Though we thought we had been ugly ducklings at first, we turned full-fledged swans.”

