Yoon Bomi Shares How Apink Is Supporting Her As She Films New Drama And Describes Acting With Her Co-Stars

Apink’s Yoon Bomi is making a comeback to the drama scene and he or she has her members’ full assist!

MBC’s new drama “Please Don’t Meet Him” (literal translation) is a couple of group of ladies that get their arms on a tool that makes use of synthetic intelligence (AI) to display screen potential males for courting. Among the many group is Moon Ye Seul (Yoon Bomi), the youngest and perkiest. She is a stunning individual that tends to fall in love shortly. As a result of Yoon Bomi is thought to be a full of life particular person in actual life, many followers assume the casting is ideal.

Not too long ago, she shared, “As a singer, I place a variety of give attention to my performances and speaking with followers. As an actress, I shifted my focus to analyzing the inner state of my given character.”

Moreover, she acknowledged, “All of my members have been very supportive. They had been particularly inquisitive about what filming is like. Chorong left me a be aware of encouragement and chocolate on the desk. I used to be so touched.”

Yoon Bomi additionally commented on her chemistry with Joo Woo Jae, who will probably be appearing as her romantic curiosity in “Please Don’t Meet Him.” She stated, “He’s humorous and retains the temper shiny and energized. Because of this, we had been capable of get snug with one another shortly, which helped us be snug with appearing too.”

As for her ideas on appearing alongside Music Ha Yoon and Gong Min Jung, Yoon Bomi stated, “I used to be capable of be taught a lot about appearing. They labored onerous to get me to loosen up and it was a giant assist.”

The drama will premiere on November 10 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

