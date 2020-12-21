Yoon Eun Hye Plays With Gary’s Son Hao + Opens Up About Wanting To Be A Mother On “The Return Of Superman”

Yoon Eun Hye paid a particular go to to Gary’s son Hao on the most recent episode of “The Return of Superman”!

On the December 20 broadcast of the KBS 2TV selection present, Yoon Eun Hye confirmed up at Gary’s residence with luggage of presents and a basket stuffed with handmade Christmas cookies she had personally ready for Hao. After seeing Hao, Yoon Eun Hye exclaimed, “He’s so cute!” earlier than telling Gary with amusing, “He doesn’t appear to be you.” Gary replied, “Fortunately, he doesn’t appear to be me.”

Though it was Yoon Eun Hye’s first time assembly Hao, it didn’t take lengthy for the 2 of them to grow to be pals, they usually have been quickly fortunately enjoying collectively in Hao’s room. Left on his personal, a lonely Gary ate a few of Yoon Eun Hye’s cookies in the lounge, commenting that they have been scrumptious. When she discovered him consuming the cookies by himself, Yoon Eun Hye exclaimed, “These are for Hao! How are you going to eat them?” Gary made her giggle by responding, “I’m lonely too.”

Afterward, Gary requested Yoon Eun Hye how she was so good at caring for children, and the singer-turned-actress defined, “There are a whole lot of younger youngsters round [among my friends and family].” Gary remarked, “I hope you meet a superb man and begin a household of your personal. That’s my private want for you.”

Yoon Eun Hye went on to share, “Previously, I wished to get married early. Since I began selling [in the entertainment industry] at a younger age, I wished to go outdoors holding fingers, and I wished to be a younger mom for my children. I felt strongly about that. However as soon as that second handed, I began pondering that I wanted to work more durable and grow to be somebody [more prepared] first.”

Gary responded, “However the usual for the way outdated a ‘younger mom’ is has modified now. It’s totally different from the previous. They are saying it’s best to subtract 10 years [from your age].”

Watch “The Return of Superman” with English subtitles under!

