Yoon Hyun Min And Hwang Jung Eum Get Into Trouble And Prompt Seo Ji Hoon To Rush Over In “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” shared a glimpse of Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Hyun Min, and Seo Ji Hoon in an vital turning level of the drama.

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” is a romantic comedy starring Hwang Jung Eum as Seo Hyun Joo, a girl who provides up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks lead her to the conclusion that each one males are alike. Simply when she has lastly thrown within the towel, two males who’re polar opposites out of the blue stroll into her life and interact in a fierce battle to win her over.

Seo Hyun Joo is the chief of a webtoon planning staff, and she or he has declared that she is going to by no means get married. She is revered by her juniors for at all times getting her work carried out swiftly and saying what’s on her thoughts. At some point, she unwillingly turns into concerned in a misunderstanding and faces a giant disaster.

Although Seo Hyun Joo isn’t focused on marriage, sparks fly between Hwang Ji Woo, the CEO of a pharmaceutical firm, and Park Do Kyum, a well-known webtoon writer and Seo Hyun Joo’s childhood buddy, as they battle for her coronary heart.

The new nonetheless photographs present Seo Hyun Joo attempting to seem calm, however the hints of purple round her eyes point out that she is feeling deeply affected by what is occurring. Hwang Ji Woo runs into her within the elevator, and he seems to be at her with sympathy and disappointment. All of the sudden, an emergency state of affairs will befall the 2 characters within the elevator and lead to a change of their relationship.

In the meantime, Park Do Kyum seems to be urgently attempting to achieve Seo Hyun Joo, as he’s at all times wanting to run to her when she wants him.

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” is slated to premiere on June 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST. The drama can be accessible on Viki with English subtitles.

