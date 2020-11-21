Yoon Hyun Min And Kim Sa Rang Exchange Icy Stares In Upcoming Drama “The Goddess Of Revenge”

TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “The Goddess of Revenge” has shared a glimpse of Kim Sa Rang and Yoon Hyun Min as their characters!

“The Goddess of Revenge” is a brand new thriller drama starring Kim Sa Rang as Kang Hae Ra, a girl who unexpectedly comes throughout a possibility to participate in a revenge plot. In the method, she finds herself going through off in opposition to a few of society’s strongest folks. Yoon Hyun Min performs the cold-hearted Cha Min Joon, a lawyer who’s infamous for his brilliance and lack of sympathy.

In the brand new stills, Kang Hae Ra and Cha Min Joon meet at a legislation agency. The room is heavy with rigidity, they usually stare at one another with sharp, chilly eyes. The 2 are discussing a plan for revenge, and anticipation is excessive for the way the 2 will type a “revenge alliance.”

This scene was filmed at a studio situated within the metropolis of Namyangju in Gyeonggi Province. The 2 actors rehearsed their traces again and again in an effort to good the confrontation. With their mixed efforts, they have been capable of efficiently movie an exhilarating scene during which they exchanged fiery opinions on revenge.

The manufacturing crew of “The Goddess of Revenge” stated, “Kim Sa Rang and Yoon Hyun Min will completely painting the unpredictable and refreshing story of thriller and revenge with their spectacular chemistry. One key level viewers ought to be careful for is their emotional modifications. Please sit up for the primary episode the place Kang Hae Ra and Cha Min Joon will captivate you with their nice performances.”

“The Goddess of Revenge” is about to premiere on November 21 at 9 p.m. KST.

Try a teaser right here:

