Yoon Hyun Min And Kim Sa Rang Throw Themselves In Danger On Final Episodes Of “The Goddess Of Revenge”

With simply two episodes left in its run, TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” has unveiled a suspenseful sneak peek of its upcoming penultimate episode!

Beforehand on “The Goddess of Revenge,” Kang Hae Ra (performed by Kim Sa Rang) raced to the police station after listening to the information that one in every of Cha Yi Hyun’s belongings had been discovered. After breaking down crying within the hallway, Kang Hae Ra got here face-to-face with Cha Min Joon (performed by Yoon Hyun Min), and he or she tearfully apologized to him for having reported on Cha Yi Hyun’s scandal 12 years in the past despite the fact that the info hadn’t been confirmed.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s subsequent episode, Kang Hae Ra and Cha Min Joon dive headfirst into hazard as they recklessly throw themselves in hurt’s method within the title of revenge. In the hopes of acquiring decisive proof that may enable them to take their revenge on Kim Tae On (performed by Yoo Solar), the 2 characters enterprise into the lion’s den: an deserted manufacturing facility that’s eerily darkish, even in the course of the daytime.

The images present Cha Min Joon and Kang Hae Ra cautiously coming into the manufacturing facility to seek for one thing, then each stopping of their tracks concurrently they yell into the vacancy forward of them. As the 2 put their lives on the road for the sake of revenge, the stills increase the intriguing query of why the duo has come all the way in which to this abandoned manufacturing facility—and whether or not they’ll be capable of safely escape with the proof they search.

The producers of “The Goddess of Revenge” teased, “In the remaining two episodes, Kang Hae Ra and Cha Min Joon’s awe-inspiring revenge plots will totally kick into gear. Please keep tuned till the very finish to search out out whether or not the ‘revenge alliance’ will be capable of efficiently take candy revenge on Kim Tae On and Kim Sang Goo.”

The ultimate two episodes of “The Goddess of Revenge” will air on January 16 and 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

