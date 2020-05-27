Yoon Hyun Min And Seo Ji Hoon Show Contrasting Charms In 1st Glimpse Of New Rom-Com Characters

Upcoming KBS 2TV drama “That Man is That Man” (literal translation) has shared a primary take a look at its male lead Yoon Hyun Min and Seo Ji Hoon.

“That Man is That Man” will likely be a romantic comedy a few girl who has given up on marriage after a number of heartbreaks however meets two males with contrasting charms who attempt to win her over.

First off, Yoon Hyun Min will likely be enjoying Hwang Ji Woo, the CEO of a pharmaceutical firm who has chilly charisma however a heat coronary heart. He has all the time been detached to the confession of quite a few ladies, however he’ll present nice curiosity in direction of Seo Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum).

In the newly launched images, Hwang Ji Woo is impeccably wearing neat fits, and his sharp face exudes a stylish aura. Viewers are already desperate to learn how Yoon Hyun Min will painting this new character.

However, Seo Ji Hoon will likely be taking up the function of star webtoon creator Park Do Kyum who is of course playful but additionally is aware of find out how to be critical. His character will share an attention-grabbing sibling-like chemistry with Seo Hyun Joo that viewers can sit up for within the upcoming drama.

In the second set of stills, Seo Ji Hoon transforms into the candy and cheerful Park Do Kyum. He’s already mesmerizing the viewers together with his vivid smile, and his wavy hair makes him look even youthful than his age. What sort of chemistry will Seo Ji Hoon painting with Hwang Jung Eum?

“That Man is That Man” is ready to premiere this summer season. Try the primary look of Hwang Jung Eum’s character right here!

