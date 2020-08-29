Yoon Hyun Min, Hwang Jung Eum, And Seo Ji Hoon Are Passionate About Their Roles In “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” not too long ago revealed new behind-the-scenes stills of the three lead actors on set!

In the drama, the three show an thrilling love triangle, and viewers are discovering it inconceivable to resolve between the 2 male characters.

The behind-the-scene stills showcase numerous moments of Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Hyun Min, and Seo Ji Hoon. To start with, Hwang Jung Eum brightens the ambiance along with her cheerful smile. It’s also possible to see her affection and keenness for her character as she significantly research her script.

Yoon Hyun Min immerses into his function because the cool and calm Hwang Ji Woo. He poses with a e-book in hand and reveals the mental appeal of an informed man. He additionally displays his performing with diligence and seriousness.

Alternatively, Seo Ji Hoon concentrates on his script and makes an attempt to painting his character in essentially the most environment friendly method. Throughout break, he poses for the digicam with a delicate smile, and viewers are excited to see extra of his performing on display screen.

Beforehand, filming for “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” was halted as a result of supporting actor Seo Sung Jong examined optimistic for COVID-19. Nevertheless, filming has since resumed, and the ultimate two episodes will air this Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Whereas ready for the grand finale, try the most recent episode on Viki:

