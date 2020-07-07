Yoon Hyun Min, Hwang Jung Eum, And Seo Ji Hoon Have A Surprising Encounter In “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s new drama “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” launched new stills of Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Hyun Min, and Seo Ji Hoon!

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” is a romantic comedy a few lady who has given up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks. After lastly deciding that each one males are alike, she all of a sudden will get caught between two fully reverse males each vying for her love.

The newly launched stills showcase Seo Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum) and Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min) exchanging affectionate gazes with each other. The two smile gently throughout their reunion following the CPR incident in the course of the first episode. Viewers are curious to search out out what is going to happen amidst the heart-fluttering ambiance after their unforgettable first encounter.

Moreover, one other picture reveals Park Do Kyum (Seo Ji Hoon) carrying an extreme outfit, wanting misplaced on the fancy cafe. He energetically factors his finger at Hwang Ji Woo and makes Seo Hyun Joo freak out, drawing curiosity as to what might have occurred throughout their attention-grabbing reunion.

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Begin watching “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)