Yoon Hyun Min, Hwang Jung Eum, Seo Ji Hoon, And More Attend 1st Script Reading For Upcoming Rom-Com

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “That Man is That Man” (literal title) shared photographs from the drama’s first script studying!

The brand new romantic comedy is a few lady who chooses to stay single and single after a number of heartbreaks and a person who desires to alter his relationship with this lady by means of love. The story will mix the theme of a previous life with sensible matters corresponding to marriage and remaining single.

Earlier than getting began, producing director (PD) Choi Yoon Suk shared his pleasure for the drama as his first romantic comedy. As soon as the script studying started, the actors rapidly immersed themselves into their roles to create an important synergy.

Hwang Jung Eum, who shall be taking over the position of Seo Hyun Joo, the crew supervisor of a webtoon, brightened the script studying along with her trademark optimistic vitality and versatile appearing expertise. Yoon Hyun Min, who shall be taking part in Hwang Ji Woo, the CEO of a pharmaceutical firm, portrayed a twin allure together with his chilly charisma and heat coronary heart.

Seo Ji Hoon shall be taking over the position of the star webtoon writer Park Do Kyum, and through the script studying, he displayed his character’s playful allure and talent to develop into critical when wanted. His character will share an fascinating sibling-like chemistry with Seo Hyun Joo that viewers can stay up for within the upcoming drama.

Moreover, Choi Myung Gil showcased her charisma by means of her position as Kim Solar Hee, the director of Sejong Medical Basis. Jo Woo Ri additionally exuded a beautiful aura whereas portraying Kim Solar Hee’s daughter Han Seo Yoon. Different actors that have been current included Seo Hyun Chul, Hwang Younger Hee, Track Jin Woo, Kim Kyu Solar, No Susanna, and Track Sang Eun.

All of the actors current on the script studying showcased great chemistry as a crew, including of their proficient appearing expertise to correctly convey the charming qualities of the upcoming rom-com. Moreover, the concurrently refreshing and critical matter of staying single versus pursuing romance additionally added one other layer of allure to the drama.

“That Man is That Man” will premiere this summer time.

