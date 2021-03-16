Yoon Ji Sung Confirmed To Be Making Comeback

Yoon Ji Sung might be returning to the stage subsequent month!

On March 15, his company LM Leisure confirmed, “Yoon Ji Sung is getting ready a brand new album as he goals to make a comeback in April.” This might be his first comeback since his discharge from the army in December of final yr.

After getting back from the military, Yoon Ji Sung has persistently communicated with his followers via broadcasting appearances and numerous content material. Particularly, he held an internet fan assembly known as “Christmas Story” on December 25 and had a heat reunion along with his followers who waited for him.

The singer just lately launched an OST monitor titled “My Tree” for Kakao TV’s drama “How To Be Thirty” His delicate and candy vocals impressed the followers, and they’re particularly anticipating this long-awaited comeback.

