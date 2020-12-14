Yoon Ji Sung Discharged From The Military + Shares Heartfelt Letter To Fans

Yoon Ji Sung has completed his necessary army service!

On December 13, LM Leisure shared that Yoon Ji Sung had accomplished his army service of 1 12 months and 7 months and was discharged at the present time.

Yoon Ji Sung enlisted as an energetic obligation soldier final Might. Throughout his service, he acted within the authentic military musical “Return: The Promise of the Day” in 2019. He was additionally forged within the musical’s rerun this 12 months, however the musical was postponed indefinitely as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. After occurring his last army break, he has been discharged with out returning to the military base in accordance with COVID-19 protocol.

Yoon Ji Sung shared a handwritten letter to his followers BABAL on his official fan café on December 13.

Yoon Ji Sung wrote, “BABAL, you’ve waited a very long time, haven’t you? I discovered and felt plenty of issues whereas serving within the military. I’ve discovered to let go and to guard. In the course of the time that may be thought of each lengthy and brief, there have been many lonely and hard days, however I used to be in a position to overcome them rapidly due to BABALs. Your letters and posts helped me cheer up a lot.”

He added, “Now, I need to be the one to specific these emotions to BABALs, so please wait a little bit bit. Even when my methodology of expression is a bit unskilled and missing, I’ll preserve finding out and attempting exhausting. Thanks making it really feel like I spent my army service with all of you. Let’s keep collectively for a very long time and never be torn aside.”

Welcome again, Yoon Ji Sung!

