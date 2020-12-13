Yoon Jong Hoon Confronts Kim So Yeon About Ruby Ring Linked To Murder On “The Penthouse”

Prepare for much more battle between Kim So Yeon and Yoon Jong Hoon on “The Penthouse”!

Spoilers

Beforehand on the hit SBS drama, which not too long ago soared previous the 20 p.c mark to realize its highest viewership scores but for its newest episode, the stress between sad spouses Cheon Search engine marketing Jin (performed by Kim So Yeon) and Ha Yoon Cheol (performed by Yoon Jong Hoon) lastly erupted.

When Ha Yoon Cheol realized that his spouse was having an affair with Joo Dan Te (performed by Uhm Ki Joon), he tried to depart her and declared that he can be getting a divorce. However after Cheon Search engine marketing Jin used her energy to cowl up a grave medical error made by Ha Yoon Cheol throughout surgical procedure and forestall him from being fired, she unapologetically warned her husband that he would by no means be capable to divorce her except she needed it.

On the newest episode of “The Penthouse,” nevertheless, issues took an surprising flip when Joo Dan Te and the drunk Cheon Search engine marketing Jin furtively kissed outdoors a Hera Palace occasion. Unable to regulate his rage, Ha Yoon Cheol attacked Joo Dan Te on his approach again inside, and the 2 males ended up in a violent fist combat. Afterwards, Ha Yoon Cheol shocked Cheon Search engine marketing Jin by angrily telling her that he had modified his thoughts and not needed a divorce in any case.

“I’ve modified my thoughts,” he informed her. “I gained’t divorce you till you die. I don’t care in the event you see different males. In return, stay unhappily as my spouse for the remainder of your life, after which die.”

In newly launched stills from the drama, the sad couple faces off but once more as Ha Yoon Cheol confronts Cheon Search engine marketing Jin over the ruby ring that hyperlinks her to Min Seol Ah’s unsolved homicide. On the earlier episode of “The Penthouse,” the ring was what made Shim Soo Ryeon (performed by Lee Ji Ah) satisfied that Cheon Search engine marketing Jin was the perpetrator behind Min Seol Ah’s demise, elevating the query of the way it has fallen into Ha Yoon Cheol’s palms and what has led to this newest tense standoff between the spouses.

The producers of “The Penthouse” praised Kim So Yeon and Yoon Jong Hoon’s performing and chemistry, remarking, “With only one breath, Kim So Yeon and Yoon Jong Hoon give everybody on set goosebumps with their highly effective and passionate performing, which imprints itself on the mind. Please keep watch over the story of Cheon Search engine marketing Jin and Ha Yoon Cheol, which can spotlight the explosive synergy between the 2 actors.”

The following episode of “The Penthouse” airs on December 14 at 10 p.m. KST.

