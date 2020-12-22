Yoon Jong Hoon Confronts Kim So Yeon About The Truth In “The Penthouse”

SBS’s “The Penthouse” launched new stills of Kim So Yeon and Yoon Jong Hoon forward of the upcoming episode!

“The Penthouse” is ready in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse residence and facilities round three girls: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Chun Search engine marketing Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will cease at nothing to get what she desires, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do something it takes to get into the world of excessive society.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Chun Search engine marketing Jin caught the eye of viewers when she handed over divorce papers to Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) with the situation of 70 billion gained (roughly $6.4 million) in alimony. She additionally gave viewers goosebumps when she left her father dying on the steps and ran away to her studio to play the piano and lose herself to insanity, revealing her malicious nature.

The new stills preview a tense assembly between Chun Search engine marketing Jin and Ha Yoon Cheol. On edge, Chun Search engine marketing Jin brings her telephone to her ear to make a name, and Ha Yoon Cheol watches her from behind. When Ha Yoon Cheol approaches her with suspicion in his eyes, Chun Search engine marketing Jin makes agency eye contact, concealing any discomfort that she is likely to be feeling. It stays to be seen whether or not or not Chun Search engine marketing Jin will have the ability to cover the horrible reality that she left her father to die.

The drama’s manufacturing group praised the 2 actors as they commented, “The synergy that outcomes from Kim So Yeon and Yoon Jong Hoon’s high-quality efficiency is at all times a shock.” Hinting at what’s to come back within the subsequent episode, they added, “Stay up for episode 16 to see what sort of chilling actions Chun Search engine marketing Jin will take subsequent, in addition to to search out out if Ha Yoon Cheol will discover out about her depraved deed.”

The subsequent episode of “The Penthouse” airs on December 21 at 10 p.m. KST.

