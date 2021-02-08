Yoon Jong Hoon Taps Into His Dark Side For “The Penthouse” Season 2

SBS’s “The Penthouse” Season 2 unveiled sinister pictures of Yoon Jong Hoon stepping into character!

Each Friday and Saturday, a suspenseful story of revenge will unravel on the Penthouse, an condominium advanced reserved for these on the high of the social pyramid. It’ll deal with the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a bunch of ladies who will cease at nothing to guard their kids.

On the primary season of “The Penthouse,” Yoon Jong Hoon performed Ha Yoon Cheol, the husband of Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin (Kim So Yeon) and the director of neurosurgery on the Cheong Ah Medical Middle. He partook in a sequence of evildoings, like disposing of the lifeless physique of Shim Soo Ryeon’s (Lee Ji Ah) daughter Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min) in a joint effort with fellow Hera Membership members Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) and Lee Kyu Jin (Bong Tae Gyu) and gathering funds by means of unlawful means. Upon discovering out about his spouse’s affair with Joo Dan Tae, he confirmed indicators of wavering in the direction of his old flame Oh Yoon Hee (S.E.S.’s Eugene). He additionally fiercely confronted his spouse to guard his daughter Ha Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin) from Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin’s abusive expression of motherly love.

In the end, Ha Yoon Cheol signed for divorce with Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin, who promised a settlement of seven billion received (roughly $6.3 million). Though he rose to the place of head of the Cheong Ah Medical Middle in response to Cheon Myung Soo’s (Jung Sung Mo‘s) will, he was eliminated because of Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin’s scheme and headed in the direction of America.

Yoon Jong Hoon obtained excellent opinions for his efficiency, which completely encompassed all of the blended feelings of needing cash and energy, coping with his spouse’s betrayal, being lured into having emotions for Oh Yoon Hee, and having to guard his daughter. Particularly, Ha Yoon Cheol’s descent into darkness following his expertise with betrayal relating to his spouse’s affair took the drama’s depth to the subsequent stage.

The just lately revealed stills of Yoon Jong Hoon from “The Penthouse” Season 2 highlights the darkish vitality he’ll emanate as Ha Yoon Cheol within the new season. He stands expressionless together with his eyes lowered, giving off so chilly of an aura that nothing might make him budge. He casts a gaze full of immense fury, including to the stress.

Consistent with the teaser that was revealed on January 12, the pictures add a way of urgency to the questions of what occurred to Ha Yoon Cheol within the meantime and who he’s directing his anger at.

The manufacturing workforce commented, “Yoon Jong Hoon created his personal Ha Yoon Cheol together with his notable presence and secure performing abilities. Please try the stunning highway full of twists and turns that lies forward of him within the broadcast of ‘The Penthouse’ Season 2.”

The second season of “The Penthouse” will premiere on February 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Yoon Jong Hoon within the first season of “The Penthouse” with subtitles right here!

