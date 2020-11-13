Yoon Kye Sang Joins Seo Hyun Jin In Talks For New Drama By “The King: Eternal Monarch” Co-Director

Yoon Kye Sang could also be starring reverse Seo Hyun Jin in an upcoming drama!

On November 13, Korean information outlet Ilgan Sports activities reported that Yoon Kye Sang had been forged because the male lead of the drama “You Are My Spring” (literal translation).

Later that morning, Yoon Kye Sang’s agent confirmed that the actor had been provided a task within the drama, however clarified that he’s nonetheless in talks and that nothing has but been determined. The agent said, “He did obtain a casting provide for [‘You Are My Spring’]. It’s considered one of a number of tasks that he’s presently contemplating.”

“You Are My Spring” is described as a drama about three individuals who go about their grownup lives with their seven-year-old selves of their hearts—and who’re all held again by the key phrase “salvation.” The drama can be helmed by producing director (PD) Jung Ji Hyun of “Mr. Sunshine,” “Search: WWW,” and “The King: Eternal Monarch.” Seo Hyun Jin is presently in talks to play the feminine lead.

Yoon Kye Sang is claimed to have been provided the function of Joo Younger Do, a psychiatrist who helps others heal their emotional wounds and discover the desire to stay. Nonetheless, he himself bears his personal scars from not having been in a position to save his older brother and considered one of his sufferers.

“You Are My Spring” is presently scheduled to premiere someday within the first half of 2021.

Are you excited to probably see Yoon Kye Sang and Seo Hyun Jin star collectively on this new drama? Share your ideas with us beneath!

In the meantime, watch Yoon Kye Sang in his movie “Malmoe: The Secret Mission” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)