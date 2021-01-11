Yoon Kyun Sang Talks About Living Alone, Why He Decided To Raise Cats, And More

On the January 10 episode of SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling,” actor Yoon Kyun Sang appeared as a particular MC.

Throughout his look, MC Website positioning Jang Hoon stated, “It’s uncommon that there’s not a lot of a top distinction between me and one other particular person,” referring to Yoon Kyun Sang’s top.

The actor shared that he has lived alone for 11 years and that he’s from Jeonju. Jeonju is a metropolis in North Jeolla Province that’s well-known for its meals tradition. Requested if he takes care of house responsibilities by himself, he stated, “I do. I can do just about every little thing on my own. Apart from cooking.”

The superstar moms on the panel requested why he couldn’t prepare dinner if he was from Jeonju, and he replied, “After I return dwelling, I at all times eat no matter my mother and my grandma ready. I didn’t do something. I’ve tried to get focused on cooking by way of books, however I believe that I’m extra suited to serving to out within the kitchen than cooking on my own. I can put completely different sorts of components in ramyun however that’s just about all I find out about cooking.”

Yoon Kyun Sang is well-known for his love of cats, at the moment elevating 4 cats who’ve been adopted from shelters. He has additionally spoken up in regards to the significance of being accountable in relation to adopting pets.

On the present, he defined, “I had a canine after I was youthful, so even after I moved out, I by no means felt lonely. However when I’m engaged on a manufacturing, I spend extra time outdoors than I do at dwelling. In the future I got here dwelling and my canine climbed on prime of my abdomen and commenced peeing on me. Though he knew that he would get in bother. I might really feel him trembling and I used to be actually shocked.”

He continued, “After that, he would solely eat and go to the lavatory if I used to be watching him. If I went to the lavatory with the door closed, he would howl outdoors the door. He had developed separation anxiousness out of loneliness as a result of I used to be gone on a regular basis. I despatched him again to my dad and mom’ home after which I received depressed. That’s how I met the cats which can be my pets now.”

He added, “I believed if I solely received one, he can be lonely, and I ended up with 4. They’re my household.”

The actor was additionally requested about his courting model. He stated, “My pals say that I’m actually old-school. It’s not a nasty factor to go to nightclubs, however I don’t like individuals who go to golf equipment. I don’t like individuals who lower off contact, and I don’t prefer it when folks don’t have manners.”

He defined, “My dad scolded me lots after I was rising up. He by no means as soon as instructed me to check more durable, but when I fought with my little brother or threw a tantrum in a spot the place there have been a whole lot of adults, he would scold me lots.”

