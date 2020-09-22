Yoon Sang Hyun And Lee Do Hyun Share How They Prepared To Play The Same Character And More In “18 Once more”

On September 21, JTBC’s new drama “18 Once more” held an internet press convention with director Ha Byung Hoon and lead actors Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Yoo Ri, and Wi Ha Joon.

Primarily based on the American movie “17 Once more,” “18 Once more” is a couple of man getting ready to divorce who abruptly finds himself again within the physique of his 18-year-old self. Yoon Sang Hyun performs the older model of the protagonist Hong Dae Younger, and Lee Do Hyun performs the teenage counterpart who goes by the title Go Woo Younger. Kim Ha Neul co-stars as Hong Dae Younger’s spouse, Jung Da Jung.

Director Ha Byung Hoon mentioned, “This drama began from the query of whether or not a spouse might fall in love once more along with her loser husband after seeing him return to how he was once they first fell in love.” That is the director’s first venture at JTBC after the success of his final venture “Go Again Couple.”

Kim Ha Neul’s character, Jung Da Jung, obtained married and gave start to twins on the younger age of 18. Now that her youngsters are older, she pursues her lifelong dream of changing into an announcer regardless of being older than most of her colleagues. Kim Ha Neul mentioned, “She’s a working mother. She gave upon her goals to be a spouse and mom, however now she’s determined to go away her husband and pursue what she desires from life. I might relate to her being a working mother. Earlier than I obtained married, I might have on a regular basis to myself to concentrate on scripts, however as a mom, it’s quite a bit tougher. My youngster continues to be younger and Da Jung’s youngsters are in highschool, so it’s a bit completely different, however there are a variety of similarities.”

Yoon Sang Hyun mentioned, “I used to be interested by who was going to play Go Woo Younger. After I heard it was Lee Do Hyun, the director approached me to ask if I might share some recommendations on how Lee Do Hyun might match my tone on the script studying. There wasn’t quite a bit to match. He’s younger however has a variety of appearing expertise, so he picked it up instantly. We practiced quite a bit with the director whereas studying by means of the script.”

Lee Do Hyun mentioned, “We went by means of the script quite a bit. Yoon Sang Hyun additionally labored to attempt to match my tone. I wished the viewers to have the ability to simply settle for that they have been the identical character. I noticed Yoon Sang Hyun quite a bit. I attempted to repeat his approach of speaking and obtained praised, so I gained extra confidence.”

Yoon Sang Hyun mentioned, “Household is extra vital to me than work. As I play this character, I’ve thought that if I don’t take into consideration how treasured my household is, I might turn out to be like this too. I’ve even puzzled how Hong Dae Younger might act like this when he has a spouse as stunning as Kim Ha Neul.”

Kim Yoo Ri performs Hong Dae Younger’s homeroom trainer, Okay Hye In. Wi Ha Joon performs the star baseball participant Ye Ji Hoon, who has a variety of followers due to his well mannered method and attractiveness and sensible expertise and will get right into a love triangle with Jung Da Jung and Hong Dae Younger/Go Woo Younger. Noh Jung Eui and Ryeo Woon play Jung Da Jung and Hong Dae Younger’s twin youngsters, whereas Golden Baby’s Bomin and Hwang In Yeop play fellow college students at their faculty.

“18 Once more” premiered on September 21.

