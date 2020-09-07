Yoon Sang Hyun, Kim Ha Neul, And Lee Do Hyun Share Stories About Their Pre-Debut And Rookie Years

Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, and Lee Do Hyun, the celebrities of JTBC’s upcoming drama “18 Once more,” appeared on the newest episode of “Ask Us Something”!

Lee Sang Min began off the present by revealing that he had been the decide at Kim Ha Neul’s first audition. She had participated in an audition to be a mannequin for a clothes model, and Lee Sang Min had taken half as a decide to seek out potential singers. She shared, “I used to be an enormous fan of Deux’s Kim Sung Jae. In the future, my pal confirmed me a photograph of him, and beneath it, there was a discover in regards to the mannequin audition. I had this large dream of assembly him.” Lee Sang Min defined that although he had desperately wished to show Kim Ha Neul right into a singer, she refused to sing or dance.

Then, Yoon Sang Hyun opened up a few time when he was jealous of his spouse Maybee‘s relationship with Min Kyung Hoon (learn extra about this right here), and the three actors carried out a canopy of SSAK3’s “Seaside Once more.”

Yoon Sang Hyun additionally talked a few turning level in his appearing profession. Within the drama “Winter Chook,” Park Gained Sook performed his mom, and there was a scene by which she needed to hit him. Yoon Sang Hyun defined, “When filming started, she started to genuinely hit me, and it harm loads. However that’s once I thought, I’ve to genuinely act. Till then, I simply pretended or faked every thing, however once I noticed Park Gained Sook actually get into her character and present actual anger, I used to be shocked. I went house and tried working towards like that, and every thing, from my tone of voice to my expressions, modified. It was actually life-changing. From then on, I started to really act.”

Tremendous Junior‘s Kim Heechul requested, “How unhealthy have been you earlier than ‘Winter Chook’?” and Yoon Sang Hyun revealed, “I used to be criticized loads since my first drama. For ‘Marrying a Millionaire,’ I instructed the director, ‘I can’t do that. Can’t you discover another person?’ He made me apply for 2 months straight, however I nonetheless didn’t get higher. The screenwriter and director stated they’d take duty for me, and everybody else in addition to them didn’t like me. On the script studying, Park Geun Hyung, who performed the position of Go Soo‘s father, requested, ‘The place’d you discover an actor like that?’”

He continued, “I stored studying the script all all through the 11 hours on the flight to France for filming. After we arrived in France and I needed to face Kim Hyun Joo, I couldn’t look her within the eyes or say my strains. I stored wanting down on the floor whereas saying my strains. Irrespective of how we tried to edit my scenes with Kim Hyun Joo, we couldn’t salvage them. So we threw the entire footage out.” He defined that the manufacturing crew needed to construct a set that seemed like France so they might movie the scenes once more again in Korea.

Kim Ha Neul shared an identical expertise she had when she was a rookie. She started, “After I filmed my first drama, ‘Blissful Collectively,’ I actually didn’t know something. The director met with me and persuaded me to hitch the drama, however I nonetheless instructed him that I couldn’t do it. So he stated, ‘You’ve gotten Tune Seung Heon and Lee Byung Hun subsequent to you. They’ll lead every thing. You simply have to remain nonetheless.’ I used to be persuaded, so I went to the set, however I used to be so unhealthy at appearing that the director was tearing his hair out. I used to be so embarrassed and sorry, and I even felt resentment in the direction of the director for convincing me to hitch the drama. I had a very onerous time, however I grew loads by way of that drama.”

She continued, “Later, the director gave me one other alternative for a terrific drama, and that was ‘Piano.’ I used to be so grateful that he known as me although I had made such a nasty impression. There was a scene the place I needed to communicate to Go Soo, and my strains have been 10 pages lengthy. It was a protracted, emotional scene, however I did it in a single go. All the workers members there clapped. Nobody had thought that I’d be capable to do it in a single go. The director was so comfortable that he took out the three,000 received (roughly $2.5) he had his pockets and gave it to me, saying that I had carried out properly. The amount of cash didn’t matter to me. I used to be so comfortable that I used to be acknowledged by the director that I teared up. I nonetheless have [the money] with me the place I preserve my stamps.”

Lee Do Hyun shared an fascinating expertise from a time he was on the lookout for a part-time job previous to his debut. He stated, “I used to be instructed that it was a job at a brunch café, so I went, however there was nothing there. I requested the proprietor there what I needed to do, and the proprietor instructed me that I had to assist them out with opening the café. So I helped design the inside, together with the tiles on the ground and the association of the chairs, and opened up the place with the proprietor.”

The actor added that whereas going by way of a number of part-time jobs, he additionally set time apart to do coaching for higher intonation and pronunciation. He revealed that he used to have a extra high-pitched voice and that doing this coaching helped him achieve the low and resonant voice that he has now.

The primary episode of Yoon Sang Hyun, Kim Ha Neul, and Lee Do Hyun’s upcoming drama “18 Once more” airs on September 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

