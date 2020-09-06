Yoon Sang Hyun Reveals He Used To Be Jealous Of Min Kyung Hoon’s Relationship With His Wife Maybee

On the newest episode of “Ask Us Something,” Yoon Sang Hyun shared that he was jealous of his spouse Maybee’s shut relationship with Min Kyung Hoon!

Throughout the September 5 episode of the JTBC selection present, the actor appeared as a visitor alongside his “18 Once more” co-stars Kim Ha Neul and Lee Do Hyun.

Early on within the present, Tremendous Junior‘s Kim Heechul talked about that Yoon Sang Hyun had expressed some reservations about showing on “Ask Us Something” as a result of a sure solid member. When requested who it was, Yoon Sang Hyun jokingly declared, “I nearly didn’t get married due to Min Kyung Hoon.”

As everybody—together with Min Kyung Hoon—reacted with shock on the dramatic assertion, Kang Ho Dong requested the singer whether or not he knew Yoon Sang Hyun’s spouse Maybee. Min Kyung Hoon confirmed that he did, explaining that they was labelmates on the identical company.

Yoon Sang Hyun then elaborated, “[Back in 2014,] I needed to go to Brazil for a shoot. Earlier than I left, I had a small combat with [Maybee].” Explaining that they weren’t married on the time, he continued, “Due to our combat, I started to fret whether or not I should marry this particular person or not. I used to be grappling with that query after I went to Brazil, and I stored occupied with it for the 10 days that I used to be there.”

“After I got here again, I used to be having a drink on my own within the Cheongdam neighborhood,” he went on, “and the extra I drank, the extra strongly I felt that I wanted to name her. So I lastly referred to as her at about three or four within the morning. However I might hear somebody singing within the background. It was a voice I’d heard many occasions earlier than.”

Kang Ho Dong requested, “Who was it?” and Yoon Sang Hyun made everybody crack up by instructing Min Kyung Hoon, “Sing one thing.”

Yoon Sang Hyun defined, “As a result of I like Kyung Hoon and Buzz’s songs a lot, his voice sounded actually acquainted. I requested who she was with, and he or she stated she was with some men and women, in addition to the advertising and marketing group from her company. I wasn’t initially planning on going to see her after calling her, since I’ve delight. However I ended up asking her the place she was and dashing off to see her instantly as a result of I used to be so upset.”

He clarified, “I didn’t know on the time that it was Kyung Hoon,” and Min Kyung Hoon responded with fun, “So that you had been coming to beat me up?” Yoon Sang Hyun replied, “I wished to go see for myself who she was with. I heard a person’s voice, and he or she advised me they’d been consuming and had been at a karaoke bar.”

Yoon Sang Hyun then identified that Min Kyung Hoon lived proper throughout the road from the karaoke bar in query, main Kim Heechul to exclaim in shock, “How have you learnt the place he lived?” The actor made everybody burst out laughing by replying, “I interrogated my spouse about each little element.”

Yoon Sang Hyun went on to recall that when his spouse advised him it was Buzz’s Min Kyung Hoon she’d been hanging out with, he instantly started questioning what sort of relationship they’d, as a result of she’d by no means talked about him in dialog earlier than. “So I seemed him up,” he confessed, “and he turned out to be good-looking. And he was singer. So I began getting actually nervous.”

“[Maybee] advised me that they had been simply labelmates,” he continued, “however I yelled, ‘Then why did you keep out consuming and singing collectively till this hour?’ Then, as a result of I used to be so offended at Maybee, I spotted that I need to actually like her. Truly, we obtained married sooner due to Min Kyung Hoon.”

Lee Soo Geun commented, “So you need to truly be grateful to him!” Yoon Sang Hyun then precipitated one other uproar by retorting, “However even after we obtained married, he stored calling her.”

Though Min Kyung Hoon initially denied it out of concern, he later confessed with fun, “Truly, I did name her. I simply stated I didn’t as a result of [Yoon Sang Hyun] was so offended. I did name her just a few occasions.”

The singer went on to make clear, “However the one motive I referred to as Maybee was due to music lyrics. Since she’s actually good at writing lyrics, I used to be asking her to write down some lyrics for a music I’d composed.”

Min Kyung Hoon added, “However again once you had been courting Maybee, I didn’t know she had a boyfriend.” Yoon Sang Hyun reacted with shock, exclaiming, “So Maybee by no means advised you that she was courting me?” and Min Kyung Hoon confirmed, “She by no means advised me.”

He then advised his personal facet of the fateful karaoke story, recalling, “We had been competing to see who might get the very best karaoke machine rating. Throughout the closing spherical, [Maybee] instantly stated she needed to depart and rushed out. That’s after I came upon [she had a boyfriend]. She simply hurried out with out explaining. I suppose it was as a result of [Yoon Sang Hyun] was on his approach to beat me up.”

Yoon Sang Hyun added that he had lately gotten upset after seeing Min Kyung Hoon in a burger industrial, and Kang Ho Dong identified, “However, Sang Hyun, the incident you’re speaking about is from about six years in the past. This industrial solely began airing a couple of yr in the past.” Search engine optimisation Jang Hoon chimed in, “Which means you continue to had laborious emotions up till then.”

Nonetheless, the actor revealed, “There was a latest incident that made me notice I didn’t want to fret about Min Kyung Hoon. After we began showing on ‘Similar Mattress Totally different Goals 2 – You Are My Future,’ he referred to as [Maybee] and requested, ‘So that you’re showing on “Similar Mattress Totally different Goals” and likewise “You Are My Future”? You’re on two reveals?’” He jokingly continued, “So I spotted, ‘Oh, so he’s not too shiny.’”

As everybody cracked up, Yoon Sang Hyun went on, “I had thought that Min Kyung Hoon was actually good. I began to remorse on a regular basis I’d wasted worrying about him.”

