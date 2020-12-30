Yoon Sang Hyun To Join “Return Of Superman” With His 3 Children

Yoon Sang Hyun and his three kids can be becoming a member of “Return of Superman”!

Lately, Gary and his son Kang Ha Oh departed from the variability present.

On December 30, “Return of Superman” introduced that Yoon Sang Hyun can be showing on the present along with his three kids.

The actor lately impressed viewers along with his heartfelt appearing in “18 Once more.” He performed the function of a father of two youngsters, and viewers had been in a position to immerse into the story as a result of he’s additionally a father in actual life. He’ll showcase extra of his child-rearing abilities by way of “Return of Superman,” and followers will have the ability to get a glimpse of his household life.

Yoon Sang Hyun acquired married in February 2015 to singer Maybee, and he’s now the daddy of three kids. Will probably be the primary time he’ll be taking good care of his three kids on his personal with out the assistance of his spouse.

The actor commented, “I made a decision to be on the present as a result of I needed to apply taking good care of my three kids alone, simply in case my spouse can’t assist out as a result of work. I’ll take this chance to make up for my lack of understanding of childcare.” Maybee couldn’t cover her fear, however followers are wanting ahead to seeing what sort of father Yoon Sang Hyun is in actual life.

Yoon Sang Hyun and Maybee’s oldest youngster is Na Gyeom who’s six years previous (by Korean reckoning). She is a considerate youngster who likes to assist her dad and siblings out. Then there’s four-year-old Na On with lovable charms, and the youngest is three-year-old Hee Sung who seems to be precisely like his father and has a free spirit.

Yoon Sang Hyun and his household’s first episode is ready to premiere in January 2021.

Watch “Return of Superman” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

(*3*)Supply (1)